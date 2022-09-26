Henry Repeating Arms Introduces Limited-Edition Rifles to Celebrate Twenty-Five Years of Gunmaking

RICE LAKE, Wis., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearm manufacturers, is pleased to announce two limited-edition models celebrating the company's twenty-fifth anniversary. Available at dealers nationwide while supplies last, the rifles pay tribute to the beginnings of Henry Repeating Arms as a company and the origins of the lever action rifle's enduring legacy in America.

"In the gun-making business, twenty-five years makes us a new kid on the block, but I am endlessly proud of how far we have come," said Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. "These new rifles are not only a toast to what we do best, which is building guns, but it's a toast to every single one of our employees and customers that have made Henry Repeating Arms a part of their lives and keeps us striving for our very best day in and day out."

Twenty-five years ago, from a small manufacturing facility near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, Henry Repeating Arms began shipping the now world-renown model H001 Classic Lever Action .22. Since then, the company has sold more than one million of the rifles. Now, the company is introducing the 25th Anniversary edition, which features Semi Fancy genuine American walnut furniture and an engraved, nickel-plated receiver cover with 24-carat gold plated highlights. Other specifications include a tube magazine with capacity for 15 rounds of .22 Long Rifle, 17 rounds of .22 Long, or 21 rounds of .22 Short, a fully adjustable semi-buckhorn rear sight, and a hooded blade front sight. The Classic Lever Action .22 25th Anniversary Edition (model H001-25) is limited to 5,000 units with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,130.

Patented in 1860, Benjamin Tyler Henry's breakthrough design for a reliable and practical lever action repeating rifle cemented itself in American history with a legacy that continues to this day. The New Original Henry Deluxe Engraved 25th Anniversary Edition is a salute to this lever action heritage with a unique touch of rosewood furniture hand-selected by Anthony Imperato.

"It was love at first sight with this rosewood, and I immediately knew we needed to do something special with it," said Imperato. "The richness and warmth of the wood is the perfect complement to our hardened brass and polished blued steel."

The rifle is a faithful recreation of the original patent except for more robust materials and the concessions needed to accommodate the more modern .44-40 WCF cartridge, of which the rifle can carry 13 rounds. Other features include a folding ladder rear sight, a brass blade front sight, a hardened brass crescent buttplate with a period-correct storage compartment, and near full coverage engraving on the hardened brass receiver flats. The New Original Henry Deluxe Engraved 25th Anniversary Edition (model H011D-25) is limited to only 2,500 units with an MSRP of $3,990.

Henry Repeating Arms rifles and shotguns are only purchasable through federally licensed firearms dealers. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

