Creatd, Inc. Receives Approval to Trade on the OTCQB Market Under the Symbol CRTD

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB"). The Company has been upgraded to the OTCQB from the Pink market.

Creatd begins trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "CRTD" and investors can find quotes for the Company's common shares on the OTC Markets website . As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value to enhance liquidity and achieve a fair valuation.

Commented Creatd Chairman and CEO Jeremy Frommer, "With today's announcement we have officially taken our first step in our effort to have Creatd stock reinstated for listing on the Nasdaq, or pursue a larger exchange, the NYSE. Our go-forward plans are underpinned by our view that the distressed levels seen today are a product of market conditions, and not company fundamentals, and the conclusion that to finance properly in a seized capital market would be untenable. Our focus continues to be to generate long-term value for shareholders and to seek an environment, whether that be in the private sector or on an exchange, that accomplishes that goal."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

