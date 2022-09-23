SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Global Value Broker 2022" for an unprecedented 4th consecutive year. FP Markets claimed two further awards for "Best Forex Partners Programme" in Asia 2022 and "Best Forex Broker" in Europe 2022.

FP Markets claims a hat-trick of awards at the 2022 Global Forex Awards (PRNewswire)

The Global Forex Awards 2022 celebrated its 5th ceremony on Thursday 22 September 2022, at the glamorous Marina in Limassol, Cyprus. The ceremony brought together a wide range of global businesses that offer cutting-edge technology, comprehensive market research tools, superior educational programs, and world-class customer service.

FP Markets' Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Craig Allison said: "We are honoured to be awarded "Best Global Value Broker" for the 4th consecutive year, an unprecedented feat which emphasises our consistent and unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the best trading experience. We are further delighted to receive the awards for "Best Forex Partners Programme" in Asia and "Best Forex Broker" in Europe for 2022 for the first time which clearly demonstrates that, as we expand globally, we are being recognised globally for consistently offering our clients competitive pricing, fast execution, market-leading technology, and a first-rate customer experience. We greatly appreciate the continued international recognition as at FP Markets we pride ourselves on these attributes and these prestigious awards are testament to the hard work from our global team to always provide our clients with the ultimate trading experience."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry with eight platforms, including MT4, MT5 & Iress. Over the past 17 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast executions, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005, Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906408/FP_Markets_Global_Forex_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/FP Markets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FP Markets