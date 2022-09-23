Bulletin from an Extra Ordinary General meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ) (ONCO) was held on Friday, 23 September 2022. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following principal resolution was passed.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, decide upon issuances of new shares. New issues of shares may occur with or without preferential rights for shareholders of the company and may be made either in cash and/or by way of set-off or contribution in kind or otherwise on terms. The purpose of the authorization, as a complement to the authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 , is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors. Should the Board of Directors resolve on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason for this must be to finance an acquisition of operations or, alternatively, to procure capital to finance project development. The number of shares issued under the authorization, may not correspond to a dilution of more than 20 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolution on the proposed authorization, after full exercise of the authorization.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The Company voluntarily withdrew the drug on October 22, 2021, and then rescinded the withdrawal on January 21, 2022, based on comprehensive analyses of additional data. Due to regulatory hurdles the product is currently not marketed in the U.S. On August 18, 2022, the European Commission granted Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide) in combination with dexamethasone, marketing authorization in the European Union and countries in the European Economic Area, for the treatment of adult patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its technology platforms. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

