BOC Group's 20th Strategic Partner Meeting evolved into Europe's most remarkable conference for BPM, EA and GRC

400 thought leaders and decision makers from major global and regional organizations gathered at Europe's largest conference for Business Process Management, Enterprise Architecture and Governance, Risk & Compliance in Vienna, Austria

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, the Austrian leader in Enterprise Modelling Software, for the 20th time provided an incredible forum for exchanging experiences and tactics in applying BPM, EA and GRC, on September 8th and 9th, at the Orangerie of the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria.

The Strategic Partner Meeting 2022 kicked off with a keynote by the BOC Group Management Board. Christian Lichka and his fellow board members provided insights into how " ... the BOC Group's core products empower the introduction of digital twins across all levels of an organization: the BPM suite ADONIS for comprehensive Business Process Management, ADOIT for Enterprise Architecture Management and ADOGRC for managing Governance, Risk & Compliance scenarios."

At the heart of this ever-growing invitation-only conference, BOC Group customers shared their stories from applying BPM, EA and GRC. Speakers featured some of BOC Group's reference customers, like Allianz, Molson Coors, Novartis, On, Roche, Swedbank, Uniqa or Victorinox.

Among others, Piyush Jain and Devanand Konwar portrayed Novartis' digital transformation journey with ADONIS and ADOIT. Felix Bindschedler explained why process management was started at On, reflecting on how BPM helped overcome the challenges of a fast-growing company.

Attendees had the chance to not only network with digital key players of various industries, but also gain invaluable insights to master constant change, manage today's business complexities and drive continuous growth.

To spread the knowledge gained through this event even further, BOC Group is making all session recordings available. These can be accessed and viewed on-demand on the event's landing page.

About BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

We deliver our products and services with over 270 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with 120+ partners around the globe.

