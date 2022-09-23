American Muslim Medical Relief Team Enters Hardest Hit Flood Areas of Pakistan

JACOBABAD, Pakistan, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Muslim Medical Relief Team (AMMRT) was established in 2005 by Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani (May Allah be Pleased with Him) to provide humanitarian aid for those afflicted by world disasters. At that time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region was struck by a catastrophic 7.6 magnitude earthquake that caused extensive damage and devastation. The AMMRT was dispatched then to provide healthcare and logistical support as the people attempted to recover. For the last few weeks, AMMRT's North American contingent of humanitarian workers have been aiding victims of the disastrous flooding in Pakistan that has displaced 33 million people and caused the deaths of over 1500, including 400 children. An uncharacteristic monsoon season has led to massive flooding, mostly in the Sindh and Baluchistan Provinces.

The AMMRT flood response team, directed by Project Manager Syeda Zainab Adams Gillani and Assistant Project Manager Syed Shafaat Gillani, has been on the ground for eight days. The AMMRT is working in collaboration with Muhammad Mian Soomro and Maliha Soomro-Malik, in order to help mitigate the effects of the devastation. Composed of doctors, nurses, medical practitioners, and trained volunteers, the AMMRT is providing expert emergency medical care, dry rations, free medications, antibiotics, IV fluids, cooked food daily, bottled water, and monetary aid. The team reports that the humanitarian crisis is rapidly deteriorating with homelessness, typhoid, skin diseases, massive food and water shortages, and water-borne illnesses like cholera spreading rapidly through relief camps. "At this point, a much greater response from world agencies is paramount to meet these challenges", stated AMMRT Project Manager Mrs Gillani speaking from Jacobabad, "The recovery process will take longer and the logistical challenges looming ahead are far worse than anticipated. However, our work, efforts, and everything we do are a means towards our only goal: The One Almighty Creator."

Dr. Bilqees Abdallah, a women and children's care specialist from New York, explains the team's progress so far, "We have set up an urgent care center at the Soomro's residence. Each day, the number of patients that we are serving is doubling and tripling. A substantial amount of the patients are women, children, and expecting mothers who are presenting with severe dehydration and malnutrition, causing weakness." UNICEF reports that 3.4 million children are in need of "immediate, lifesaving support".

AMMRT doctor Jemille Smith, M.D., states, "Our motto is: Mankind is the Family of God. When one part of the body suffers, we all feel the pain." Mr. Smith urgently calls on fellow humanitarians to respond as Pakistan prepares for a slow recovery that will go on long after the flood waters have receded.

To donate to the AMMRT's flood relief efforts, visit: https://www.launchgood.com/campaign/flood_relief_pakistan__ammrt?src=58968

Contact: Mr. Faruq Baqi Phone:1-559-994-7357 Email: Public.relations@tmoamerica.org

+92 301 4113275 or +92 332 8491366

