Parker Labs Partners with Tristel to Deliver Ultrasound Disinfectant for U.S. Market

Unique chlorine dioxide foam offers fast, efficient, and economical disinfection for ultrasound transducers

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Laboratories Inc. has entered a commercial partnership with UK-based infection prevention company Tristel to manufacture and distribute the company's disinfectant foams for U.S. markets. Under the exclusive agreement, Parker will manufacture and distribute Tristel DUO, a disinfecting foam approved for the cleaning and disinfection of general medical surfaces—including ultrasound transducers.

Tristel DUO is an alcohol- and bleach-free disinfectant that has been shown to be bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal. Photo courtesy Tristel plc. (PRNewswire)

"Tristel's products are used in 35 countries and for millions of disinfection procedures every year," says Neal Buchalter, president of Parker Laboratories. "We're proud of this new partnership with Tristel, as it reflects our continued commitment to improving the safety of any procedure involving ultrasound equipment."

Parker Laboratories has been a worldwide leader in ultrasound products for more than 60 years. The company is announcing its commercial partnership with Tristel in conjunction with the 2022 annual meetings of three organizations where Parker will be exhibiting:

Tristel DUO - Effective and Efficient Disinfection

Tristel DUO is an alcohol- and bleach-free cleaner and disinfectant that has been shown to be bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal. It kills Mycobacterium tuberculosis in one minute. Published scientific research concludes that Tristel DUO is successful in inactivating Human papillomavirus (HPV) type 16 and type 18. Tristel DUO foam will not damage ultrasound transducers and can be used with any dry wipe, making it a convenient and economical solution for transducer disinfection.

Tristel DUO is delivered in a novel dosing bottle with two separate compartments; one contains Tristel DUO Part A solution (sodium chlorite) and the other contains Tristel Duo Part B solution (citric acid). Upon pressing the pump, the two solutions mix, and a consistent dose of chlorine dioxide foam is generated.

Tristel DUO has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the disinfection of general medical surfaces and equipment.

Tristel DUO meets the requirements for disinfection of ultrasound transducers used in percutaneous procedures, as detailed in a recently published Intersocietal Position Statement . The position statement advocates the use of cleaning and low-level disinfection with products that are effective against mycobacteria and bloodborne pathogens as safe and sufficient techniques for processing ultrasound transducers used in percutaneous procedures, such as ultrasound-guided peripheral IV insertions.

Originally published in the Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine in February 2021, the position statement has since earned the support of 23 healthcare organizations, together representing more than 870,000 physicians, nurses, infection control professionals, and other healthcare professionals.

A recent webinar hosted by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), "Disinfecting Ultrasound Transducers Used in Percutaneous Procedures: What Practitioners Need to Know About the Intersocietal Position Statement," highlighted key issues pertaining to the position statement. A panel of experts discussed patient safety issues related to the position statement and the potential challenges that practitioners face in implementing the statement's recommendations, with special remarks from Diane Cullen, RN, MSN, MBA, CIC, associate director of the standards interpretation group at the Joint Commission.

"Tristel DUO is uniquely suited to meet the cleaning and disinfection needs of practitioners who perform ultrasound-guided percutaneous procedures," says Paul Swinney, chief executive of Tristel. "The foam is effective against mycobacteria and bloodborne pathogens, as described in the Intersocietal Position Statement.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Parker to make this product available to American practitioners, and we expect it will help to resolve some of the challenges they face when processing transducers according to current guidelines."

About Parker Laboratories

Parker Laboratories is a leading global medical product company that develops, manufactures, and sells ultrasound and electromedical contact media and accessories, as well as leading lines of instrument cleaners and disinfectants. A worldwide leader in ultrasound medical products for over 60 years, Parker has consistently been at the forefront of technological advances in the industry. Its flagship product, Aquasonic®100 ultrasound transmission gel, is the world standard for medical ultrasound. For more information, visit www.parkerlabs.com.

For Tristel DUO product information, contact Parker Laboratories here.

Contact: Liz Dowling

Dowling & Dennis PR

415-388-2794

Liz@dowlingdennis.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parker Laboratories