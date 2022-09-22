Mayor Lightfoot & World Business Chicago join Cameo to announce company's new global headquarters

The new state-of-the-art office in Chicago's River North neighborhood will support the local startup unicorn's growth as a global digital marketplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cameo, the world's leading celebrity engagement platform, joined Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and World Business Chicago to announce the opening of its new global headquarters at 620 North LaSalle. Joining in the celebration of this news is Southpaw, an iconic Chicago character, with a @Cameo shout out.

Celebrity startup Cameo is one of the most successful ever. Today it announced Chicago as its global headquarters.

Founded in Chicago in 2017 by Steven Galanis, Devon Townsend, and Martin Blencowe, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. The company invented the original celebrity shoutout video, now used for any and all occasions from birthday and pep talk messages to marriage proposals and gender reveals.

In the last five years Cameo expanded its team to more than 200 full time employees and added new experience offerings like Cameo Live (video call for 1-10 fans), Cameo Direct Messages, Cameo Pass (a foray into Web3) and physical merch through an acquisition of Represent. The marketplace's B2B offering has also democratized access to celebrities for businesses of all sizes. The Cameo for Business team, launched in 2020, has already partnered with more than 12,000 unique brand customers from Portillos to LinkedIn.

"Cameo represents one of Chicago's most successful startups ever, and I'm so proud to see their growing presence with a new global headquarters," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "I congratulate CEO Steven Galanis and his fast-growing team, who will continue to thrive right here in Chicago."

In March 2021, Cameo announced a $100M Series C funding round, bringing the company's total funding to more than $165M at a valuation of just over $1 billion. The brand has enabled more than 4 million fan connections across over 200 countries and also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. The Chicago area team of over 50 full time employees includes roles dedicated to talent acquisition and management, Cameo for Business, marketing, engineering, data and more.

"Chicago has been our home since day one and we're incredibly proud to plant our flag right here in the top tier tech and innovation hub that's been fostering our growth for years," said Steven Galanis, CEO and Co-Founder of Cameo. "I'm inspired everyday by my peers in this city's thriving startup ecosystem and I'm excited for Cameo's continued role as a champion for technology and innovation in Chicago and the greater Midwest."

Based in Chicago's River North neighborhood, Cameo's new global HQ is almost 10,000 square-feet of collaborative space equipped with workstations, stunning city views and the modern amenities required to compete for top-tier talent, with additional room to accommodate future needs.

"I've known Steven for years during his early days at 1871, and it's been incredible to watch his entrepreneurial journey which launched right here in Chicago," said Mark Tebbe, Chair of World Business Chicago's Innovation and Venture Council. "Steven has shown our city's entire startup ecosystem how you can build a world-class unicorn right here in the Midwest."

"Cameo's continued growth is a testament to Chicago's growing resonance as a tier one global tech hub," said Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO of World Business Chicago, and the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer for the City of Chicago. "We're proud to be home to some of the world's best startups and unicorns like Cameo, founded by leaders with big ideas like Steven Galanis, ideas that change the world."

