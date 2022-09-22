IFS Change for Good Sustainability Awards 2022

IFS announces winners of Change for Good Sustainability Awards

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the winners of its second annual IFS Change for Good Sustainability Awards. The awards are designed to recognize sustainability excellence across IFS's global community of customers and provide an opportunity to celebrate those who act sustainably and make a genuine difference through the work they do.

IFS launched the IFS Change for Good Sustainability Awards in July 2021, following the publication of IFS's 5-year ESG and sustainability plans in April. The company subsequently published its first annual sustainability report in April 2022, outlining its progress in terms of its own goals and its pledge to develop technology that supports its customers on their journey to running a more sustainable business.

This years entries were reviewed by an expert judging panel that included Lewis Pugh, the United Nations Patron of the Oceans and IFS's Sustainability Ambassador; Jacqueline de Rojas, President of Digital Leaders and IFS board member, and Ian Gillott, managing director of WrightBus, whose chairman Jo Bamford was awarded the Individual Contribution Award in 2021.

The awards were split across four categories.

Best use of IFS technology in a sustainability initiative

Winner - Volvo Group Operations and Solutions

Most innovative solution for sustainability

Winner - Technogroup

Journey of transformation to a sustainable business

Winner - Cape Air

Social impact

Winner - Tucson Electric Power (TEP)

Further information on the winners can be found here.

Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) and Executive ESG Sponsor at IFS, Sal Laher, commented:

"As IFS continues our sustainability journey, it is vital that we lead by example and prompt tangible changes within the industry. In its second year, the Change for Good Awards continues to celebrate our customers' exemplary actions to address sustainability within their businesses and wider industries." Laher added: "It is truly inspiring to see the focus on sustainability for progressive organizations. The award winners' actions, innovations, and successes support not only their own business but their customers, partners, and society as a whole."

IFS sustainability ambassador Lewis Pugh further added: "For the second year in a row, IFS has shown great leadership in tackling the climate crisis. The awards highlight their commitment to supporting sustainable initiatives and their customers' transformation journeys. The winners of this year's awards have shown both individual and corporate responsibility for sustainability. This approach will make a real difference in the fight against the climate crisis."

President of Digital Leaders and IFS board member Jacqueline de Rojas added: "It is a privilege to see innovation supporting the green agenda in such practical ways. The Change for Good Award winners have looked beyond the immediate and understood the needs of our technology-dependent future. It is incredibly inspiring to see how technology is moving at pace to play a much-needed part in building a sustainable future."

Ian Gillott, managing director of WrightBus whose chairman Jo Bamford was awarded the Individual Contribution Award in 2021 commented: "Addressing the task of the day, and educating for tomorrow – is the key to the success of sustainability initiatives. It is clear from all the winners that sustainability is clearly imbedded into the heart of their businesses."

