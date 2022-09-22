GameChanger Partners up with Coast Soccer League, One of the Largest Soccer Leagues in the U.S.

With the partnership, GameChanger becomes the Exclusive Team Management and Live Video Streaming Partner of the Coast Soccer League

NEW YORK and ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger , the #1 rated youth sports app for live streaming, scheduling, communications, and scorekeeping, today announced a partnership with Coast Soccer League (CSL), one of the largest soccer leagues in the U.S. The deal makes GameChanger - owned by DICK'S Sporting Goods - the Exclusive Live Video Streaming Partner of CSL.

For 47 years, CSL has provided a place for players who want to take their skills to the next level and for elite teams that want to play in the most exciting and competitive gaming circuit in Southern California.

"GameChanger's technology will make it easier than ever for our coaches and team managers across our 180 clubs and 2000+ teams to live stream action for family, friends, and fans who can't be there," said Bernard Towers, CSL President. "We're a big believer in the product and look forward to introducing it and communicating its benefits to our clubs and teams."

CSL joins a long list of youth soccer properties partnering with GameChanger. This year alone, the company announced partnerships with Heartland Soccer Association - the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the U.S. - and TOCA Football's Force Sport - the largest sports center operator in Ohio - and U.S. Youth Futsal - the largest youth futsal organization in the country. GameChanger was also named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 for advancements in live game streaming of youth sports.

"We've seen strong adoption from soccer teams ever since we launched our capability for the sport in 2021," said James Janosz, General Manager of Soccer at GameChanger. "CSL will help us get GameChanger into the hands of more coaches and team members across Southern California to enhance their youth soccer experience through technology."

For information, visit www.gc.com .

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over four million games and over 550,000 teams a year. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

About CSL

Coast Soccer League (CSL) is the oldest, most respected competitive youth soccer league in Southern California. CSL is where all the top clubs in Southern California got started, and more National Champions have come from Coast Soccer League than any other league in the nation. Coast Soccer League is committed to highlighting the value of soccer to the development of life skills that will help players long after the game has ended.

