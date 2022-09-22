Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution Section 19(a) Notice

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: DPG), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today authorized the payment of dividends on its common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date 35.0 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022

The Fund adopted a Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan") in 2015 to maintain its current 35 cents per share distribution rate. Under the Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with the Fund's investment objective. If and when sufficient investment income is not available on a quarterly basis, the Fund will distribute realized capital gains and/or return of capital to its shareholders in order to maintain the 35 cents per share distribution level.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the Fund's September quarterly distribution to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022 (ex-date September 14, 2022), payable September 30, 2022, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources. All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Distribution Estimates September 2022 (QTD) Year-to-date (YTD)

(Sources) Per Share

Amount % of

Current

Distribution Per Share

Amount % of

Cumulative

Distributions

Net Investment Income $ 0.015 4.1 % $ 0.122 8.7 %

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.000 0.0 % 0.000 0.0 %

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.000 0.0 % 0.000 0.0 %

Return of Capital (or other Capital Source) 0.335 95.9 % 1.278 91.3 %

Total $ 0.350 100.0 % $ 1.400 100.0 %









As of August 31, 2022



Average annual total return on NAV for the 5 years 3.97 %

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV 10.17 %

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal year 6.51 %

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV 10.17 %



The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each quarterly distribution using the most current financial information available. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment management company whose investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The utility industry is defined to include the following sectors: electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The infrastructure industry is defined as companies owning or operating essential transportation assets, such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads. For more information, please contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7598, by email at duff@virtus.com, or visit the DPG website, www.dpimc.com/dpg.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a distinctive partnership of boutique asset managers. Duff & Phelps has more than 35 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure, MLPs and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

