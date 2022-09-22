Blink Announces Appointment of Brian Otis to Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Energy is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Otis, co-founder and former CTO at Verily Life Sciences, to its Board of Directors.

"Having Brian Otis on our board is a leap forward in realizing the vision we have for Blink Energy," says Yariv Bar On, CEO and co-founder of Blink Energy. "His vision and guidance will be invaluable for us in building significant partnerships in the industry."

"I am passionate about the use of cutting edge technology in healthcare to help people in new and powerful ways," says Dr. Otis, "and Blink is a great example of this. This solution could be a key enabler for the next generations of eye-worn technology and I'm excited to help make it a reality."

Dr. Brian Otis is an industry veteran and visionary in the life sciences technology space. He was co-founder and CTO at Verily Life Sciences where he currently holds an advisor role. He has significant experience building multidisciplinary organizations to efficiently develop and validate new device concepts in the wearable, implantable, and ophthalmological spaces. Partnerships are often a key part of healthcare innovation, and Dr. Otis has successfully established and managed multiple partnerships in the healthcare technology space. Prior to this, he was an Associate Professor at the University of Washington, where he pioneered techniques for realizing highly miniaturized wearable, implantable, and on-eye wireless sensors. He has authored over 50 patents and 100 peer-reviewed papers in this space. He continues to be passionate about engineering education and is a founding member of the External Advisory Counsel for U.C. Santa Cruz ECE department.

Blink Energy is developing the first eyelid wearable that provides energy and connectivity capabilities for smart ocular devices. BlinkIT™, our ergonomic smart patch situated on the eyelid, allows wireless charging and real-time data transfer between the ocular device and any smartphone.

