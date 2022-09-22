Aspen Insights Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Streamline Patient Recruitment and Increase Clinical Trial Enrollment

Aspen Insights' software, Aspen Forge, is the digital EMR-to-CTMS workflow solution using AI technology to identify the right subjects for the right trials at the right time.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Insights, a technology firm focused on bringing innovative medical treatments to patients by streamlining the clinical research recruitment process, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application, Aspen Forge, is now available to athenahealth's growing network of practices to assist those conducting clinical research with accurately projecting enrollment feasibility metrics and identifying qualified candidates, such that hours to perform manual chart review are significantly decreased and enrollment skyrockets.

aspen insights logo (PRNewswire)

Eliminating up to 66 hours of manual chart review per study, Aspen Forge:

Enables accelerated candidate identification through complex searching of patient clinical data, both structured and unstructured, in ways that the EMR cannot (i.e., inclusion & exclusion criteria words/phrases, clinical text, more than ICD10 codes).

Uses AI to intuitively explain why each candidate is matched to a protocol through a summary of I/E elements found within the patient's record.

Uses simulation techniques to accurately project enrollment based on identified protocol criteria.

Provides population analytics to understand the demographic and indication makeup of patients.

Tracks patient outreach outcomes to streamline research operations.

Directly integrates with CTMS software to push leads and track a patient study journey.

"Sites using Aspen Forge have experienced up to 3x the randomization rates of those using traditional recruitment methods, have observed up to 4x the revenue, and are more likely to meet their enrollment projections," says Aspen Insights' CEO, Walter Storm. "In a time when trial recruitment is becoming increasingly more complex, new technologies, like Aspen Forge, are being recognized as key solutions able to increase enrollment outcomes. Ask any site how much time is spent on chart review and patient recruitment, and the need for this type of evolution becomes extremely apparent!"

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Aspen Insights joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Aspen Insights' new integrated application, Aspen Forge, please Aspen Insights' listing page on the Marketplace.

About Aspen Insights

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Aspen Insights is a data science and machine learning firm focused on the development of technology solutions for the healthcare industry. Using scale-wide technologies, supervised and unsupervised ML approaches, and best in class cyber security protocols, Aspen is able to provide valuable solutions to companies that just can't seem to find a viable solution to their data problems.

Visit AspenInsights.com

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

