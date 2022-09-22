5WPR CEO Dara A. Busch Named Woman of the Year Finalist for 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named a finalist in the Women of the Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category for the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"Being named a finalist for Woman of the Year within my first year as CEO is an incredible honor," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "In my position I hope to lead by example and empower women both within my agency and the PR industry to continue challenging themselves. We get better through encouraging and supporting each other. Congratulations to my fellow finalists, it is a privilege to be named alongside you."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners from among the Finalists will be announced at the 2022 awards dinner at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada USA on Friday, November 11.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

