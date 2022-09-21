THE LARGEST LIGHT SHOW IN THE COUNTRY, AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, OPENS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON FOR AN IMMERSIVE STORYBOOK EXPERIENCE

The interactive, light festival returns to Chicago and expands to New York City to create a larger than life shining spectacle for all

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic Holiday Designs, a unique and interactive commercial holiday decoration design firm, is proud to illuminate this holiday season with its all-immersive storybook experience, Amaze Light Festival . The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display this holiday season. A new family tradition and holiday destination, Amaze Light Festival is an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.

Patrons are captivated by the mesmerizing festive decor and interactive holiday-themed worlds throughout the immersive experience. Amaze Light Festival immerses visitors in an illuminous holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky take them on a sweet adventure.

Festival goers enjoy outdoor holiday activities at this unique experience with five thematic displays to explore. Visitors can expect photo opportunities around every corner as they journey through a custom interactive oasis including the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest with the option to take a ride down Zing's Thrill Hill with glittering willow trees and reindeers lighting the way. Attendees will enjoy a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country's largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes.

Additional highlights include the candy-fueled Sparky's Sweet Spot and Zing's Toyporium, a larger than life toy store complete with a charity-focused interactive toy machine and a holiday market highlighting local small businesses and unique gifts. No Holiday spectacle is complete without food. Guests have an array of delectables to graze and enjoy: baked goods, hot cocoa, savory plates, sweet dishes, and custom cocktails. The cozy atmosphere is a sprawling fest with German-styled cottages housing goodies and collectables in the Amaze Market.

"Our vision is bringing guests into a fully-immersive world. Once visitors step inside, that indescribable magic of the Holiday soaks in. Every corner of Amaze Light Festival is intentionally created to keep our guests in that spirit throughout their exploration. It truly is magic come to light." says Sarah Basch, Artistic Holiday Designs, Creative Director

This winter, the magic of the Amaze Light Festival is back by popular demand at its new home in Tinley Park, the Chicago Area's largest and most complete family entertainment destination. Three times larger than its debut venue in Rosemont, Chicago, the new 400,000 square-foot venue is expecting to see over 300,000 guests.

In New York, the holiday spectacle will take place at the home of the New York Mets where roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts are anticipated at the iconic venue at Citi Field. Collaborating with Mets Events, the non-game day event arm that specializes in all types of non-baseball events, the Amaze Light Festival will transform the historic venue into a winter wonderland.

"Our hope is that guests allow Amaze to earn the right to be a part of their Holiday traditions. Amaze Light Festival is a spectacle like no other. It's a storybook come to life with the actual characters, Zing and Sparky, sharing the experience with our patrons. Guests walk through each world, and as they do, they become part of the storybook." says Derek Norwood, CEO/Founder, Artistic Holiday Designs

The Amaze Light Festival will run simultaneously in each respective city but visitors at either location can expect a few exclusive seasonal surprises. Certain to delight holiday enthusiasts, attendees in New York City will be able to take festive rides on the Arctic Express Train and enjoy the smell of fresh pine in the enchanted Tree Farm. They will also be able to stroll through the royal castle, stop by to meet the princess and make a wish at the magical fountain. In Chicago, highlights include an animated Deck The Halls themed gift box tunnel filled to the brim with sparkles, ornaments and ribbons, and the opportunity to travel through a winter wonderland on The World Arctic Express Train. Certain to spread holiday cheer, the Amaze Light Festival is bringing unique moments of joy to each of its locations.

This year Amaze Light Festival will offer its guests a VIP experience option, which will include exclusive viewpoints, amenities and high-end food and beverage offerings. Amaze Light Festival will offer a customized experience through its Amaze App, allowing guests to use 'Amaze Pay', an integration within the mobile application as a mobile wallet.

Tickets will be available for sale on October 3rd and for more information on ticket pricing and purchase, please visit AmazeLightFestival.com .

About Amaze Light Festival:

Amaze Light Festival is an attraction based celebration centering around immersive illuminated decorations. In 2021, the Artistic Holiday Designs team partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their exclusive US distributor to create the first ever Amaze Light Festival in Rosemont, Chicago. Since the inception of the Amaze Light Festival, the number one priority has been guest experience. The team is dedicated to creating the best immersive holiday event, providing innovative decorations, reliable products, exceptional service, and a revolutionary team focused on building a magical lighting experience. This year the immersive storybook themed light festival is expanding into two new venues, in Chicago and New York City. For more information please visit AmazeLightFestival.com

About Artistic Holiday Designs:

Artistic Holiday Designs began as a design firm seeking to change holiday decor. The company's experience as an installer of holiday lighting led the team to seek out innovative and unique decor options for clients. In March 2015, Artistic Holiday Designs partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their sole distributor in the United States market. Artistic Holiday Design creativity mixed with Leblanc's mastery of products has allowed them to become a force in the world of holiday decor.

About Leblanc Illuminations:

Since 1958, Leblanc Illuminations has been a leading light in the festive and Christmas lighting sector. A pioneer of new trends, Leblanc Illuminations has always been at the heart of innovation, renewing more than 30% of its collections each year and decorating for more than 1,000 cities worldwide

About Parachute Concerts:

An independent versatile, opportunity-driven producer of concerts, festivals and special events taking place throughout the U.S. Based in Stamford, CT, run by industry professionals; Parachute Concerts' operations are rooted in its passion for delivering high-quality entertainment with attention to the fine points of providing a positive consumer experience.

