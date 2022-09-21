Highland Ag Solutions Cultivates Exponential Growth

In the lead-up to Highland Ag's expansion of product stacks, Brian Deese is named Highland Ag Solutions Strategic Sales Manager.

MULBERRY, Fla. , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Highland Ag, the customer always comes first. "The ag industry is relationship driven. Brian brings a depth of experience and an extensive network up and down the berry supply chain. We're excited for Brian to leverage those connections and his experience to drive adoption of our technologies in the specialty crop market." - Justin Machell, Highland Ag Solutions Chief Executive Officer

Brian will focus on the most recent launch of the Highland Ag MarketWatch® software and educate the ag industry on everything it offers. He brings nearly 20 years of experience within the agriculture industry, from his 12 years as the East Coast Operations Manager with California Giant Berry Farms to his most recent role as Director of Blueberry Grower Relations at Wish Farms.

Highland Ag MarketWatch is a first-of-its-kind data analysis software delivering visibility into current market trends for marketers to make impactful, data-driven decisions. "I see Highland Ag MarketWatch helping the farm be productive and keeping the marketers moving forward! Highland Ag MarketWatch will revolutionize the industry as we know it," says Deese.

Aimee Smith, Sales Manager at Highland Ag Solutions, says, "On day one of Brian coming onboard, I knew that he deeply understands the value of Highland Ag MarketWatch. I'm excited to welcome him to the team and equally ready for the industry to experience the next generation of data intelligence in fresh produce."

Highland Ag is investing in our people to ensure an exceptional experience for our customer base. Continuing to improve and evolve the technology stack while rolling out new features and products set to launch in 2023.

If you are interested in joining the team at Highland Ag Solutions, you can find more information on LinkedIn. The most recent opening is for a Customer Success Program Manager.

Highland Ag Solutions has a customer-centric business model; they listen to industry stakeholders when designing their suite of software products to meet customers' needs and create easy-to-use, time-saving solutions.

About Highland Ag Solutions

Highland Ag Solutions provides digital solutions for food safety, compliance, and data management through a virtual ecosystem called Highland Hub. The introduction of Highland Ag MarketWatch to Highland Ag's suite of products is another advancement in agriculture technology now available to the fresh produce industry.

