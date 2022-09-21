The District Cup Announces Partnership with the U.S. Department of State to Host Diplomatic Corps at Annual Match on the National Mall

A partnership with The District Cup and the U.S Department of State District Cup aims to bring players and diplomats together from various polo communities around the world.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The 2022 District Cup will take place on September 25th, 2022 on the National Mall. The founders of the District Cup are honored to partner with the U.S. Department of State for this year's event as part of their efforts to expand sports diplomacy and bring people together on America's front yard.

The District Cup believes sports diplomacy removes the everyday obstacles of finding common ground. The enjoyment of sport is a universal phenomenon, transcending linguistic, national, and cultural boundaries. True sportsmanship promotes friendship, respect, and appreciation. "People may not appreciate how truly global polo is. The special bond and the unique blending of athletic talents between horse and rider have helped polo evolve into a sport enjoyed by all who come together in the spirit of magnetic bonds," says Nico Baca, co-founder of the District Cup.

"We are pleased to welcome Diplomats from around the world to take in The District Cup played on the National Mall. We thank Ambassador Rufus Gifford, the Chief of Protocol of the United States, and his colleagues at the Department of State for including The District Cup in their official outreach to the Diplomatic Corps," said Baca.

"The Office of the Chief of Protocol is thrilled to partner with the District Cup to further sports diplomacy. Through this partnership, the Diplomatic Corps will have the unique opportunity of viewing a polo match on the National Mall while engaging in important dialogue that moves the needle on successful diplomacy. A very special thank you to Nico Baca, Dario Sotomayor, and the rest of the District Cup team for their tireless efforts to make this event a success," said Ambassador Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States.

The match will be played on the polo field at West Potomac Park on the National Mall which has been a popular site for polo matches since the early 1900s. The District Cup is honored to continue this tradition and bring people together over the simplicity of kinship in sport.

