CASCADES ANNOUNCES THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF ONE OF ITS TWO PAPER MACHINES AT ITS ST. HELENS, OREGON TISSUE FACILITY

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades announces the temporary shutdown of one of its two tissue paper machines at its St. Helens, Oregon facility. The machine has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of tissue made from virgin fibre, and supplies the Company's converting plants, primarily the Scappoose, Oregon facility. Production of the second machine, located in a separate building, is not impacted.

Following inspections carried out as part of its annual maintenance shutdown which began on September 11, it was determined that additional verification of the structural condition of the building is required. The length of the shutdown is currently being determined. Cascades reiterates that the safety of its employees is a priority. The Company is evaluating the financial and operational impacts of this situation on the forecasts for its tissue operations in the current year and will provide additional information once this analysis has been completed.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content:

SOURCE Cascades Inc.