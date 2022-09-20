Salesforce Announces Genie - a New Data Platform Powering the World's First Real-Time CRM

Salesforce Genie makes every part of the Customer 360 real time, so every business can deliver magical customer experiences

Companies like Ford, L'Oreal, Formula 1®, and PGA TOUR Superstore are using Salesforce Genie to reinvent how they connect with customers, delivering real-time, personalized customer experiences at hyperscale that feel like magic

Strategic partnership innovations expand the power of Genie: Real-time data access and sharing with Snowflake; 'Bring your own AI' with Amazon SageMaker; Privacy-safe first-party advertising integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today unveiled Salesforce Genie , a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform. With Genie, every company can turn data into customer magic, delivering seamless, highly personalized experiences across sales, service, marketing, and commerce that continuously adapt to changing customer information and needs in real time.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

Today, 71% of customers expect every interaction with a business to be personalized. However, data remains siloed and duplicative across most companies. Companies on average have 976 separate applications to run their business — that's potentially 976 versions of a single customer, leading to disconnected digital experiences. Responding to customer needs in real time is more critical than ever, but is becoming more challenging as the amount of data created, captured, replicated, and consumed each year is expected to more than double by 2026 . Companies must seamlessly connect digital and real-world customer interactions in order to provide the most relevant, personalized, and compelling experiences, in every moment.

A sales rep can no longer rely on in-person communication to close a large deal — reps need real-time insights about every customer, based on real-time and historical data, to act on the most relevant information in the moment, every time. A service agent runs the risk of losing a valuable customer if they lack a complete, real-time view across every touchpoint — every agent needs a source of real-time customer truth. With real-time patient data, healthcare providers can deliver proactive guidance and care recommendations.

"Every business leader wants to take advantage of real-time data to create compelling, personalized customer experiences — milliseconds matter in this new digital-first world," said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "That's why we built Genie, our most significant innovation ever on the Salesforce Platform. Genie makes every part of Customer 360 more automated, intelligent and real-time."

Salesforce Genie: Unify data to build a real-time customer graph and single source of truth

As the heart of real-time Customer 360, Salesforce Genie ingests and stores real-time data streams at massive scale and combines it with Salesforce transactional data. Genie includes built-in connectors that bring in data from every channel (mobile, web, APIs), legacy data through MuleSoft, and historical data from proprietary data lakes.

Genie transforms and harmonizes the data into a real-time customer graph – a unified customer profile record. Because Genie is built using the Salesforce metadata model, everything in the customer graph is visible and actionable across the entire Customer 360 , every industry solution, AppExchange , and customer apps.

With Genie, Einstein AI and Flow automation services can harness the power of hyperscale real-time data to enable more dynamic and responsive actions and engagement. Einstein, which generates over 175 billion predictions every day, can now deliver personalization and predictions based on real-time data. Flow automation, which saves customers over 100 billion hours every month, can now use real-time data to trigger actions automatically.

And Genie runs on Hyperforce , Salesforce's public cloud infrastructure. Hyperforce provides data residency, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance controls, with built-in data ethics features that govern data and increase consumer trust.

Partnerships expand the power of Genie with data, AI, and advertising innovation:

Secure real-time and open data sharing between Salesforce and Snowflake allows Genie to directly access data stored in Snowflake, and vice-versa, enabling a real-time customer 360 view across the two platforms without moving or duplicating data.





allows Genie to directly access data stored in Snowflake, and vice-versa, enabling a real-time customer 360 view across the two platforms without moving or duplicating data.

'Bring your own AI' with Amazon SageMaker enables organizations and their data scientists to use SageMaker, Amazon's cloud machine learning platform, directly with Einstein, Salesforce's AI technology, to build new AI models tailored to the unique needs of their business, and use them in real time across the Customer 360.







First-party advertising with partners such as Amazon Ads or Meta enable new privacy-safe integrations for advertising activation and aggregated insights — powered by unified first-party data from Salesforce CDP — for more personalized and efficient marketing at scale.







New AppExchange Genie Collection features 18 Genie partners with apps and experts that help companies automate relevant advertising, enrich customer profiles, and extend the power of real-time data with Salesforce. features 18 Genie partners with apps and experts that help companies automate relevant advertising, enrich customer profiles, and extend the power of real-time data with Salesforce.

Customer 360: The world's first real-time CRM

Now, Genie makes every Customer 360 cloud and industry solution automated, intelligent, and real time. The full list of new Genie innovations, including strategic partnerships, can be found here .

With Sales Cloud Genie , every sales rep can receive real-time guidance from Einstein during customer video and voice calls. This enables reps to adapt to the conversation, and automatically receive real-time recommendations to offer customers.







With Service Cloud Genie , every service rep from the contact center to the field can provide proactive service with real-time alerts, and enable reps to intervene, engage the customer, and resolve issues.







With Marketing Cloud Genie , every marketer can deliver personalized messages across channels that adapt to customer activity across various brand properties in real time.







With Commerce Cloud Genie , every retailer can build tailored shopper experiences that adapt to real-time customer actions, including abandoned shopping carts or actions taken on a website or mobile app.







Across any industry, companies can leverage a unified profile and real-time data to deliver more personalized experiences. For example, in healthcare, where milliseconds matter most, real-time data from Salesforce Genie informs unified patient health scores that healthcare providers use to tailor patient care.







With Tableau Genie , every business can monitor KPIs in real time to inform action across the business, including real-time purchase data for sales, real-time case spikes for service, and real-time web traffic for marketing.







With MuleSoft Genie , every business can unlock real-time data across any modern or legacy system.







With Slack Genie, an IT leader can immediately increase efficiency by enabling teams to automatically view real-time data from any channel with intelligent workflows.

Ford, L'Oreal, Formula 1®, and PGA TOUR Superstore deliver customer magic

"Being a customer-first company means creating experiences that are more simple, convenient, and rewarding so that we are consistently earning our customers' loyalty. Our customer relationships are intricate, so we needed a partner that could transform how we provide seamless and personalized experiences across every touchpoint — sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT," said Suzy Deering , Global Chief Marketing Officer for Ford . "Salesforce Marketing Cloud and CDP provides the single source of truth we need to connect the customer experience across every step in the journey shopping — through purchase, accessories, onboarding, and maintenance."







"We have made the conscious decision to become the leader in BeautyTech, to provide unmet levels of personalization and real-time consumer experiences," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L'Oréal. "Thanks to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Personalization Commerce Cloud, and Service Cloud, the whole path of our consumers can be more interconnected, enabling us to connect easily with them at every point of their shopper journey via their preferred on-line and off-line channels, including web, mobile, and in-store," said Asmita Dubey , Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at L'Oréal.







"Formula 1® has seen explosive growth over recent years, and our growing fan base of 500 million global fans and a global TV audience of 1.5 billion is at the heart of everything we do. We partnered with Salesforce to get a full view of our fanbase, increase and deepen the intensity of fan engagement, and attract new fans," said Marek Borowik , Global Head of Fan Engagement at F1 ® . "Salesforce will enable us to understand how our data integrates across every channel — both physical and nonphysical, and across the globe. We knew Salesforce would be the perfect addition to understanding our growing fanbase using AI and automation to deliver scalable, hyper-personalized, and real-time experiences. We can now move away from our siloed set of solutions to have a seamless platform to store and maintain our fan data."







"As the game of golf has increased in popularity the past few years, we knew we needed to quickly elevate our digital presence and deliver personalized, relevant experiences to a new diverse audience across every channel," said Jill Thomas , CMO at PGA TOUR Superstore. "With Salesforce, we're much more in control of our messaging and are able to deliver the right message, to the right person, at the right time. This allows us to be truly customer-driven and meet people where they are in their journey with the game."

Availability

Salesforce Genie is generally available today

Additional Information

here Learn more about Genie

Dreamforce 2022 See Genie in action at

AppExchange Genie Collection Learn more about the apps and experts in the

on Twitter Follow @salesforce

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salesforce