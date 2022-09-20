InventHelp Inventor Develops Customizable Drumsticks (DAL-250)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to play percussion in a band," said the inventor from Heartland, Texas. "I thought of this idea to help drummers handle and perform better with customizable drumsticks."

He created ADJUST D STICKS that provides drummers and percussionists with adjustable-length sticks or mallets. This will allow individuals to play comfortably and with proper control and technique. It could ultimately help enhance performance and eliminate the need to purchase multiple pairs. Additionally, this would allow the user to adjust the length, flexibly and action of the drumsticks.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

