ILHA INSPIRE Conference, where luxury hospitality leaders meet

Prepare for the future at the International Luxury Hotel Association's 11th annual INSPIRE conference.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) will hold its 11th annual INSPIRE conference on luxury hospitality at the Arizona Biltmore on December 14&15. The event will focus on the trends and innovation driving change in our industry and spotlight best practices hospitality professionals need to know in an uncertain landscape. Insights from leaders in the industry will give attendees the tools they need to manage their brand, property, or group and strategies to grow their bottom line.

Networking events and roundtable discussions will ensure the opportunity to meet one on one with leaders in hospitality at the forefront of change and connect with partners that can help you grow and form lasting relationships.

Attracting the Luxury Traveler, moderated by David Goldstone, Executive Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, World Cinema , and joined by panelists Benoit Racle, Vice President Brand Management, W Hotels Worldwide , Victoria Batten, Director of Sales & Marketing, Langham Hospitality Group , and Kris Singleton, Senior Vice President, DISH Business will explore what hotels are doing to engage the luxury traveler and elevate guest experience.

"Today's guests are looking for a memorable stay. Luxury hotels provide the level of thoughtful treatment and special attention necessary for an exceptional experience. World Cinema is proud to support ILHA again this year and continue to bring exceptional technology to the guest experience," said David Goldstone, Executive Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, World Cinema, who is partnering with the ILHA at INSPIRE.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the leading trade association for the luxury hospitality industry promoting, unifying, and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 600,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, WEBINAR SERIES, and INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group, which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

