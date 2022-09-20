Greensboro Resident Landon Clemons Receives Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention

Landon Selects Greensboro's Build Something Mentor Program to Receive $1,500 Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today that Greensboro resident Landon Clemons received third place recognition in the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention.

All contest participants were asked to create their own original, visual artwork to bring awareness to their peers about the dangers of cyberbullying and the importance of prevention. Clemons' submission, titled "Masked," conveys people engaging in everyday activities while wearing a paper bag mask, symbolizing the fact that people only show their good side on social media.

For his third-place recognition, Clemons selected the Build Something Mentor Program to receive a $1,500 donation, which will be used to offer physical, emotional, social, and educational activities and guidance to youth ages 9-18.

According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. The 2021 U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory acknowledged the unprecedented increase in mental health challenges among youth today as well as the harms of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying can lead to social and emotional distress, behavioral problems, and mental health issues, which can also translate into physical health challenges later in life, extending the impact of cyberbullying long after it stops. The Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention not only educates communities on the impacts of cyberbullying, but it also empowers youth to be part of the solution by advocating for their peers and donating their prize funds to local non-profit organizations.

"WellCare is proud to recognize Landon Clemons for his powerful and educational submission on cyberbullying," said Troy Hildreth, WellCare's Plan President and CEO. "Through his artwork, Landon has shown the importance of giving youth a platform to elevate their voices and feelings, and how they can serve as ambassadors of empathy for their peers."

For more information about the Youth Impact Award, visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/cyberbullying-prevention/2022.

Landon's entry will also be featured on WellCare of North Carolina's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WellCareNC.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.wellcarenc.com.

