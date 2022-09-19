VOXX International Corporation Launches New E-Commerce Platform to Support Anticipated Growth and Drive Customer Satisfaction

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced the launch of a new e-Commerce platform, with the first official roll-out at Premium Audio Company, the subsidiary operating some of the industry's most trusted brands including Klipsch®, Jamo®, Onkyo®, Integra® Pioneer®, Elite, Magnat®, and Heco®.

This project has been underway for quite some time as the Company has been looking at all aspects of its consumer-facing assets to improve the customer experience. While customer satisfaction is high, the Company saw ways to transition to a newer, more consumer-friendly platform that would improve visibility, data aggregation, and various operational support functions. This new platform is capable of supporting all e-Commerce initiatives throughout the Company's global footprint. Premium audio brands covered as part of this initial roll-out include Klipsch, Jamo, Onkyo, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat, Heco and TEAC.

"We continue to add strong brands with loyal, long-standing customers. As we grow organically and continue to acquire and integrate, it's essential that we consider all customer touch points and have the best infrastructure in place to support them," stated Pat Lavelle, President and CEO of VOXX International Corporation. "Our new e-Commerce platform will improve call times, data collection, routing, shipping information, and more, and most importantly, lead to better customer satisfaction at the point of sale and the post-sale experience."

Premium Audio Company has integrated new tools and features into its platform that will be leveraged by customer service representatives when answering support calls or through live chat. New tools have been instituted for customer service representatives, fully integrated with operations, which will improve visibility, reduce call times and improve resolution. Additionally, the checkout experience has been simplified, new eWallet features have been added, and now consumers have more payment options with the addition of Amazon Pay.

Lavelle added, "You have to provide customers with the best experience and foresee issues before they arise. This is a corporate-wide initiative starting with Premium Audio Company given their iconic consumer brands and loyal customer base, and the volume of business this represents for VOXX now and into the future. We have the ability to leverage this platform across any of other e-Commerce platforms in the future and will continue to invest in our business to drive positive experiences with VOXX and our brands."

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

About Premium Audio Company

Established in 2020, Premium Audio Company is the most innovative, complete and premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. We connect people to their passion for entertainment. Premium Audio Company includes some of the most legendary and revered brands in the world — Klipsch, Jamo, Onkyo, Integra, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat, and Heco. Premium Audio Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX).

