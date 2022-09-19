BayPort Credit Union Named #1 for Financial Education in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, BayPort Credit Union is the only Virginia credit union to have won in all four award categories in the 2022 Social Responsibility Awards sponsored by the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). BayPort is recognized for its free financial education outreach, robust Student-Run Credit Union programs, sustained charitable giving and educational scholarships, and enhanced digital services.

In the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award category, BayPort won first place for the launch of their first-ever Virtual Wellness Series, a comprehensive series of free virtual workshops broadcasted live twice a week on both Facebook and Zoom. Additionally, BayPort led 82 virtual workshops as part of both their Virtual Wellness Series and in partnership with local organizations across Hampton Roads. As a natural extension of their virtual wellness outreach, BayPort ramped up its partnership with local radio station WNIS 790 AM and their Ask the Expert program. BayPort's Financial Educator appears on the program monthly, providing financial guidance and answering questions from callers.

In the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for their return to the grass-root fundamentals of a hands-on approach to financial education within the credit union's 60 participating Student-Run Credit Union programs in local pre-school, elementary, middle, and high schools across Hampton Roads.

"BayPort's commitment to financial education is a core component of our mission," said Jim Mears, BayPort Credit Union President and CEO. "We believe you are never too young to start learning and that you are never too old to learn something new, which is why our comprehensive education outreach offers something for everyone. No matter where you are in your financial wellness journey, BayPort has the free resources and tools to help you be happy, healthy, and financially wise for life."

In the Dora Maxwell Award category, BayPort won second place for their sustained charitable giving and educational scholarships. This past year, they launched the BayPort Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the credit union. The Foundation is in addition to BayPort's annual corporate giving of half a million dollars to local charitable organizations. The Foundation's inaugural fundraising success allowed BayPort to increase its annual Scholarship Program to $100,000 in tuition assistance. BayPort's scholarship program is open to students of all ages, including credit union employee dependents, high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. This year, BayPort awarded scholarships to a total of 36 students attending 23 schools.

Lastly, in the Louise Herring Award category, BayPort won second place for providing enhanced digital services and virtual tools that make banking easy and convenient. BayPort's YourTeller® interactive teller machines now offer 24/7 enhanced self-service features. The technology allows members to perform personal and complex banking transactions from the comfort of their vehicle, so members can bank with BayPort without ever stepping foot in a branch.

BayPort is now eligible for national honors, which CUNA will announce in November. For more information on BayPort's free financial education offerings, please visit www.bayportcu.org/learn.

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

