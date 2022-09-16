Texas Advocates Take Leading Role in National Conference on Alcohol Policy Research

AP19 convenes leading national public health experts toward advancing policies for reducing alcohol-related deaths and consequences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas's leading advocacy coalition working at the intersection of public health and underage alcohol and substance use prevention, Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth (TxSDY), presented as one of the leading organizations at this year's Alcohol Policy 19 (AP19) Conference. The event, held in Washington, D.C., is the nation's leading forum for public health experts to develop approaches for minimizing the risks associated with alcohol use. Marking its 40th year, the conference is hosted by the U.S Alcohol Policy Alliance (USAPA) and convened throughout the week.

TxSDY delivered presentations on the power of youth in shaping alcohol policy; utilizing the CART model of analysis to advance public health and safety; and leveraging online platforms for screening and brief intervention training programs. Nicole Holt, CEO of TxSDY who also serves as Immediate Past Chair of USAPA, also delivered introductory welcoming remarks. Throughout the conference, the organization spoke to the risks and consequences of alcohol use that are most specifically associated with youth and underage drinking, including alcohol-related vehicle crashes and deaths. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas last year were caused by drunk driving.

"The importance – and impact – of collaborating with public health experts across such a diverse scope of expertise cannot be underestimated," said Nicole Holt, CEO of TxSDY. "More often than not, it is public health voices who are on the frontline of change and improving lives around the globe. And working together, I know we will drive meaningful results toward combatting one of our nation's top killers and greatest risks to youth."

Since 1981, the Alcohol Policy Conference has been a forum for researchers, community practitioners, and public officials to meet and exchange findings, explore evidence-based solutions, and consider adoption of policies aimed at minimizing risks associated with alcohol use. More information can be found at http:// https://www.alcoholpolicyconference.org/

View original content:

SOURCE Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth