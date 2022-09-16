BMO Capital Markets Trading Floors in Toronto, New York and London Promote Equity Through Education for 18th Year to Provide Financial Aid to Students

BMO Capital Markets Trading Floors in Toronto, New York and London Promote Equity Through Education for 18th Year to Provide Financial Aid to Students

"How can one possibly put how grateful they are to have been given the chance to go to school and buy their books, to have the chance to excel and get an education? To be the change they are hoping to make." - BMO Scholarship Funding Recipient

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will hold its 18th annual Equity Through Education (ETE) Trading day program on September 20, 2022 at its trading floor locations in Toronto, New York and London. On one trading day every year, BMO donates all North American and European institutional equity commissions to charitable organizations that provide scholarships, bursaries and leadership development to post-secondary students

"BMO's Equity Through Education trading day initiative illustrates our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and life," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "For 18 years we've been growing the good for students in need around the world, partnering with charities to raise money to provide financial aid and development programs that promote diversity and inclusion and help promising young people make progress."

ETE partners include The Jackie Robinson Foundation, Imperial College of London, Indspire, Lime Connect, the Loran Scholars Foundation, The Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, the Women in Capital Markets Return to Bay Street Program and the Financial Women's Association (FWA) which, through it's FWA/BMO Capital Markets Baruch Mentorship Program, has been mentoring and developing students for 20 years.

This year BMO has added a new partnership with social mobility charity The Brokerage to provide post-secondary scholarships and internships at BMO's London office for two students every year. The Brokerage has helped more than 85,000 students – many from Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds -- through education, mentorship and other opportunities over the last 25 years.

"BMO is committed to helping the next generation reach their full potential," said Bill Smith, Head of BMO Financial Group's Capital Markets business for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. "In partnering with The Brokerage, we can help change the trajectories of young people who face barriers to higher education while providing work experience and inspiring students across the world to pursue an education and career in the field of their choice."

Since its inception in 2005, Equity Through Education has raised over C$28 million and helped more than 5000 students achieve their academic potential.

For more information about the program and to hear from some of the scholars, visit BMO Capital Markets' Our Culture web pages.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group