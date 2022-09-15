Wondershare UniConverter V14.2.0 Release Guaranteed to Work with Advanced Apple Silicon Chips

UniConverter is positioned as an industry leader as it is upgraded to be compatible with Mac Apple Silicon.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare UniConverter released V14.2 with support for M1/M2 chips. The chips, which showcased impressive results at the WWDC 2022 as a part of the Apple Silicon update, bring MacBook significant GPU speed increases and 50% more memory bandwidth than previous generations. Now, on the most advanced MacBook with M1/M2 chips, users can use UniConverter to manage all video formats.

"UniConverter, a complete video toolbox to convert, compress, edit videos, burn DVDs, and much more, its mission is to simplify everyone's video editing process." Stated Kevin Young, Product Director of Wondershare UniConverter. "For all creators, Wondershare wants UniConverter to work perfectly on all devices and systems. Therefore, UniConverter has completed support for the Apple Silicon within just three months of its release."

UniConverter V14.2 is compatible with Apple Silicon in the following ways:

Native support for Apple Silicon (M1/M2) provides a seamless and stable UniConverter operation on all Mac computers with Apple Silicon M1/M2 chips. Maximizes the power of Apple Silicon and reaches faster processing speeds that were unachievable with the previous version that runs on Rosetta 2.

UniConverter V14.2 has backward compatibility, so it still works smoothly with MacBooks that have Intel chips. Download UniConverter from the official Wondershare site, and the system will install the correct version for compatibility with M1/M2 or the Intel chip.

Overall, users will be pleased with the stable and smooth operation of UniConverter with the M1/M2 Apple Silicon chips. It takes advantage of the added power from the upgraded chips to provide the fastest conversion speeds on the market.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare UniConverter V 14.2 is compatible with MacBook that has an Intel or Apple Silicon chip. It has a starting price of $49.99 a year, or you can purchase a perpetual license for $79.99. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/video-converter-ultimate-mac.html or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

