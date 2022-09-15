Ventech Solutions Valholla Now Available in AWS Marketplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valholla, a Ventech Solutions product offering, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) and governance tool for enterprise visibility, control and intelligence, Valholla leverages APIs to integrate with existing continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, so there's no need to replace existing tools. With Valholla, clients can centrally control and manage information technology (IT) deployment automation, security and functional testing, as well as cloud cost optimization from a single interface. Valholla ensures adherence to standards, streamlines deployment processes, consolidates data from numerous tools and intuitively presents the data in a user-friendly interface. This results in greater overall efficiencies and significantly reduces manually induced errors.

"Today, business success depends on having visibility, control and intelligence throughout the entire IT enterprise," said Audie Murphy, Vice President, Solutions Engineering at Ventech Solutions. "Valholla features give our clients the power they need to see across the enterprise like never before—saving costs, reducing valuable cycle time, mitigating risk and accelerating incident response time."

AWS Marketplace enables qualified partners to market and sell their software to AWS customers. Adding Valholla to AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to find, buy and start using this orchestration platform to unify DevSecOps tools and processes to control risk, quality, budget and velocity.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technology to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

