Tork Teams up with the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles to "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch"

Tork, an Essity brand, is once again partnering with the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles to highlight the important role that sustainable hygiene plays in improving the overall health and well-being for fans and the community at large.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, is again partnering with the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2022 "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. As part of this program, Tork and its respective NFL partners will work to raise awareness and promote the benefits of proper hygiene, and ultimately provide community partners with essential hygiene products that help reduce environmental impact.

"Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is critical at stadiums like Lambeau Field and Lincoln Financial Field – each of which can hold upwards of 70,000 fans – as well as within our communities," said Don Lewis, President of Professional Hygiene at Essity. "Together with the Packers and the Eagles, we are proud to spearhead community initiatives, like Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch, in order to deliver hygienic experiences to fans, while giving back to those in the community who rely on programs like Project HOME in Philadelphia, and Pillars and Harbor House in Green Bay and the Fox Cities, for essential services."

Tork Tackles Hygiene with the Green Bay Packers

Tork and the Packers are working together to support and give back to the Green Bay community. For every catch the Packers make during the first five home games of the season, Tork will donate $250 worth of safe, effective and sustainably produced hygiene products, such as hand sanitizer, wet wipes, paper roll towels and toilet paper (up to $30,000 in products) to local nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the well-being of those in need. The purposes of both Pillars and Harbor House in Green Bay and the Fox Cities align with Essity's mission to breaking barriers to well-being.

"For years, we have relied on Tork hygiene products at Lambeau Field on gameday and every day to meet the needs of our players, staff and fans," said Chad Watson, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Packers. "We're proud to again partner with Tork to promote hand hygiene in order to help prevent illness and give our fans, players and the community the tools they need to stay healthy. We're looking forward to highlighting the importance of hygiene and sustainability in our community through another season of the Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign."

Last year, in partnership with the Packers, Tork donated $28,000 worth of sustainable hygiene products to local charities in the Green Bay and Milwaukee region.

Tork Tackles Hygiene with the Philadelphia Eagles

Similarly, for every catch the Eagles make, both at home and away, from September 19th through January 8th, Essity will donate Tork essential hygiene items including hand sanitizer, wet wipes and toilet paper to Project HOME, an organization that serves to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty and break the cycle of homelessness in Philadelphia. The total donation will amount up to $30,000. This partnership with Tork, the global leader in professional hygiene, demonstrates Essity's commitment to supporting a healthy, sustainable, and strong community and the Eagles' commitment to serving the greater Philadelphia area.

"We always strive to provide the greatest gameday experience for our fans. In order to do so, we recognize that we must maintain high standards of cleaning and disinfection at Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex," said Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "The use of innovative products and market-leading services from Tork enhance our commitment to sustainability and enable us to keep our fans and community safe. We are excited to once again partner with Tork on this campaign, and further support the important mission of Project HOME."

Last year, alongside the Eagles, Tork donated $26,500 worth of innovative and sustainable Tork hygiene solutions to Project HOME.

About Tork®

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools, and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.Torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda, and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $13 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's North American headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable, and circular society. More information at www.essityusa.com

About Pillars

From homelessness to coming home, Pillars provides shelter, support and solutions to address the housing needs in our community. Pillars Crisis Housing serves adults and children experiencing homelessness with more than 45,000 nights of shelter each year. Pillars Stable Housing helps make home a reality for more than 150 households annually.

About Harbor House

Since 1984, Harbor House has been committed to understanding the breadth of domestic abuse in our community and addressing the needs of affected individuals and families. In 2022, they expanded services to include addressing the needs of sexual assault victims and getting to the root of violence.

Harbor House serves all people impacted by domestic and sexual abuse, leads the shift in perception of violence and advocates for lasting social change. Through its community-wide partnerships, they work on the prevention of violence and offer safety and support to diverse families in crisis. The organization provides services to more than 1,600 children and adults in Outagamie and Calumet Counties each year.

About Project HOME

Since 1989, Project HOME has helped thousands of people break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by providing a continuum of care that includes street outreach, supportive housing and comprehensive services that focus on health care, education and employment through both adult and youth education and enrichment programs at the Honickman Learning Center and Comcast Technology Labs and community-based health care services at the Stephen Klein Wellness Center. Project HOME and its partners have pledged to end chronic street homelessness in Philadelphia. To learn more, visit www.projecthome.org.

