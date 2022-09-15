Tipalti Momentum Continues to Surge Via Global Expansion, Customer Base Exceeds 2,500

B2B fintech unicorn with $8.3B+ valuation highlights notable achievements to 2,500 registrants at its annual Illuminate Conference; announces promotion of Rob Israch to President

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the company's annual Illuminate Conference , Tipalti, the leading automated global payables solution, today announced continued strong growth in the first half of 2022, with companies including Consumer Cellular , Wizeline, Inc. , Carbon Health , Hyperfine and TangoMe joining the company's client roster. Tipalti expanded its customer base to over 2,500 customers globally and also welcomed 300 new employees, bringing its workforce to more than 1,000 worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Tipalti) (PRNewswire)

Tipalti's entry into the United Kingdom in October 2021 has produced significant results, with over 100 UK-based customers signed and almost 100 employees. Further demonstrating demand for Tipalti across Europe, the company accelerated its global expansion, opening new offices in the Netherlands, with plans to focus on the Benelux region.

"One of the reasons why we chose Tipalti is because it allowed us to have a lot more flexibility," said Fred Mooney, Director of Accounting at TuneIn . "Before Tipalti, the only choice we had for our international partners was wire payments. With Tipalti, all of our revenue partners can now choose how they'd like to be paid."

As part of the company's organizational growth, Tipalti also announced that Robert Israch was promoted to President. Rob has led Tipalti's global marketing since 2014, oversaw its alliances organization since 2018 and then served as GM of Europe, launching Tipalti's presence in the UK in 2021. Prior to Tipalti, Rob served as a Vice President of Global Marketing Programs at NetSuite and also held marketing leadership roles at Intuit and GE. As part of his new role, Rob will assist Tipalti in ushering in the next phase of growth for the company.

"The first half of 2022 has already been fortuitous for Tipalti – from the expansion of our customer base and internal team to the awards we continue to accrue. In response to this substantial growth, we recognized the need to further align our executive team in order to take on new opportunities," said Chen Amit , CEO and co-founder of Tipalti. "With Rob serving as Tipalti's first president, we will be well-positioned to improve our customer and prospect experience and accelerate the global growth of our company. Equipped with Rob's industry expertise, I'm confident that the best at Tipalti is yet to come."

"For more than eight years, I've had the pleasure of being a part of a leadership team at Tipalti that is dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions for finance teams across the globe," said Israch. "As I embark on my new role, I'm looking forward to continuing this incredible momentum, and helping to strategically guide Tipalti as we lead the industry with cutting-edge offerings that free finance to lead modern business."

Other major milestones for Tipalti in the first half of 2022 include:

Illuminate Conference: The second-annual Illuminate Conference is currently underway, featuring top financial and business leaders sharing the latest financial trends and best practices. Taking place from September 13-15 , the three-day event is virtual, with live events in London and San Francisco , which features a live keynote from Oakland Athletics' Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, Billy Beane .

Senior Leadership Promotions and Hires: In addition to Rob Israch's move to President, Tipalti also promoted two other executives:

Awards & Recognitions : Tipalti celebrated its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. The company was also again recognized as a " Top-Rated Accounts Payable Software " by TrustRadius. Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, also recognized Tipalti on its first-ever " MES Matters: Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket " list for 2022. : Tipalti celebrated its inclusion on thelist for the fifth consecutive year. The company was also again recognized as a "" by TrustRadius. Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, also recognized Tipalti on its first-ever "" list for 2022.

Product Enhancements: Tipalti continued to leverage customer feedback to create product enhancements that better meet user needs. Recent updates include:

About Tipalti

Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Automattic and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

Contact:

Lisa Astor

650-319-8999

lisa.astor@tipalti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tipalti