SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN HOSTS FIRESIDE CHAT AND DEBUTS HOUSE OF SKYE'S NEW OFFERING OF CUTTING-EDGE BAREBACK INTIMATES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skye Yayoi Drynan, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of House of Skye, unveiled her new collection of Bareback's women's and men's intimates at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. The event featured a fireside chat with Skye coupled with entertainment by the Herman Jackson band, with special performances by singer and DJ Esther Anaya, and the DJ duo FOREALISM.

SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN HOSTS STARSTUDDED DEBUT OF HOUSE OF SKYE'S NEW OFFERING OF CUTTING-EDGE BAREBACK INTIMATES

The House of Skye soirée and fundraiser for ASAF Angels included special guests Nick Cooper, of American Idol, Darius Coleman, winner of NBC's Songland, as well as music artist and producer, Maejor. Actors Lisa Ann Walters and Jason Lewis (who was just announced as a contestant on the new season of Dancing with the Stars), along with supermodel Liz Godwin were also in attendance amongst many other VIP's and influencers from the worlds of fashion, music, film, art and finance.

During the evening, Skye announced the launch of the new House of Skye E-Commerce website www.HouseofSkye.shop . Here you will find Bareback's intimates line, as well as, House of Skye's one-of-a-kind Dulce Bestia red carpet statement pieces and a preview of her upcoming Snow Beast line.

ABOUT HOUSE OF SKYE:

House of Skye is a solutions-based luxury lifestyle brand that blends patented technology with fit, function, and a bold aesthetic. Our unique patented solutions-based designs underpin House of Skye's product lines; Bareback, Dulce Bestia, and Snow Beast.

ABOUT BAREBACK:

Bareback is an innovative and fashion-forward intimates brand powered by patented technology. We are revolutionizing everyday intimates by creating high-tech, high-function and high-fashion solutions that uniquely balance beauty, comfort and function.

BAREBACK MEN:

House of Skye is pioneering "nude" intimates for men. The Bareback men's sports brief is the perfect blend of style, sex appeal and comfort. A hidden pocket lets the wearer discretely carry daily and nightly "essentials." Featuring 6 colors, the Bareback Men's Sport Brief compliments a variety of skin tones.

BAREBACK WOMEN:

Bareback's Sexy Back Bra is the ultimate transformer bra with over 14 different ways to wear. This innovative design and technology boast 5 Issued Design Patents, 2 Issued Utility Patents and 2 Pending Patents in 100+ Countries.

Truly a bra for all occasions, Skye Yayoi Drynan invented the Sexy Back Bra with versatility, reliability, comfort and style in mind. Designed with 22 Tabs and 8 Adjustable Straps, the Sexy Back Bra is an engineering feat in women's intimates. The Sexy Back Bra's Smart and Sexy Tab and Strap system allows it to fit a variety of body types. Better fit translates into greater comfort and a smoother back aesthetic. From boardrooms to ballrooms, from beaches to bars, this elegant bra can elevate any outfit. The bra is available in sizes 32 to 40 A-DD in traditional sizing. To purchase the Bareback Sexy Back Bra and Men's Sports Brief visit: www.HouseofSkye.shop

DULCE BESTIA :

Designed for those who are born to lead. Our bold aesthetic and bespoke craftsmanship are celebrity favorites. We believe that you should dress like that star you are. Dulce Bestia creates capsule collections that infuse high-tech, high-function and high fashion into every garment to provide our customers with a timeless signature style.

SNOW BEAST:

Our innovative glamping gear and outdoor wear line bridges the gap between high-function and high-fashion. Underpinned by patented technology, we believe that safety and function should not come at the cost of beauty.

ABOUT SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN :

Skye Yayoi Drynan is a true renaissance woman. Skye is a designer, singer/songwriter and entrepreneur who holds global patents in tech and fashion for her inventions. A self-made woman from Montana, this former biotech maven (22-years) made a name for herself in fashion with her globally-patented Sexy Back Bra and celebrity-coveted Dulce Bestia couture line. Her couture line donned by top celebrities like Kevin Jonas, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Iggy Azalea, Miranda Lambert, and Paris Hilton to name a few. Skye's inspirational story and her bold designs are featured in television shows, music videos, concert stages, magazine covers, and on the red carpet. This Wellesley alumna draws creative inspiration from her Japanese roots, travel and the rugged beauty of her home state, Montana, where she lives with her fiancé and her two dogs.

