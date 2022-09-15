Paramount Global Surfaces to Open New Distribution Facility in Goodyear, Arizona and Expand Warehouse in Carlstadt, New Jersey

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global Surfaces ("PGS") announced today the launch of a new west coast warehouse in Goodyear, Arizona outside of Phoenix.

PGS is a leading developer, importer and distributor of premium, proprietary porcelain tile and other hard surface floor coverings used primarily in remodel and replacement solutions by both residential and commercial end users.

PGS was acquired by Platinum Equity in 2021 and goes to market via the Happy Floors residential brand and the Stone Source & Ceramic Technics-commercial brand.

The new 140,000 square-foot Goodyear facility will contain all of the company's product lines, including porcelain tile, ceramic tile, natural stone, and luxury vinyl tile, and will provide over 30 new jobs to residents in the Phoenix area.

Additionally, as part of the recent acquisition and integration of Stone Source into the PGS portfolio, Happy Floors inventory lines are also being stocked in the Stone Source Carlstadt, NJ warehouse to improve service to northeast region customers for both Happy Floors and Stone Source.

"These investments reflect our confidence in the continued growth trajectory of the company," said PGS CEO Mike Draves. "We are excited to establish a presence in Goodyear, Arizona to better support our west coast customers while also expanding our presence in Carlstadt, New Jersey."

The new Arizona facility will be located at 16535 W Elwood Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338. This will increase PGS warehouse capacity to support continued growth while specifically improving service to west region partners via additional inventory availability and reduced delivery lead times.

"Paramount Global Surfaces' expansion into Goodyear is indicative of the region's infrastructure, connectivity and ability to meet the needs of high-growth business," said Chris Camacho, president and CEO at Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "This move strategically positions Paramount Global Surfaces moving forward and we're excited to partner with them in their continued success."

A ceremony to celebrate the Goodyear, Arizona warehouse opening is planned for early October.

