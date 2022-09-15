The Joint Chiropractic Celebrates Remarkable Growth with the 800th Clinic Opening

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces that it has opened its 800th clinic. Increasing from 706 locations in December 2021, the nationwide network now spans across 39 states and the District of Columbia.

"Opening 800 clinics is a significant milestone, as we continue to revolutionize access to chiropractic care and increase awareness of The Joint brand nationwide. We thank our doctors of chiropractic and wellness coordinators, who are fundamental in providing care to our rapidly increasing base of patients, which fuels our continued expansion," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Demand for a healthier lifestyle is increasing. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, consumers care deeply about wellness. In a survey of roughly 7,500 consumers in six countries, 79 percent of the respondents said they believe that wellness is important, and 42 percent consider it a top priority1. Taking advantage of this important trend, our team of franchisees, regional developers, and corporate staff are driving our expansion to serve patients and provide greater access to convenient and affordable care to communities across the U.S."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

The official 800th clinic in the network is located in El Paso, TX.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/feeling-good-the-future-of-the-1-5-trillion-wellness-market

