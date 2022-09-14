RÉMY MARTIN TEAMS UP WITH A COLLECTIVE OF LATINO CURATORS TO CELEBRATE THE TRADITION OF SOBREMESA, ASKING: WHAT DO YOU BRING TO THE TABLE?

RÉMY MARTIN TEAMS UP WITH A COLLECTIVE OF LATINO CURATORS TO CELEBRATE THE TRADITION OF SOBREMESA, ASKING: WHAT DO YOU BRING TO THE TABLE?

Notable chefs, designers, and mixologists come together to embrace cultures of excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin has teamed up with Chef and TV personality Alejandra Ramos, Interior Designer and Lifestyle expert Evette Ríos, and Mixologist Alex Valencia to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and honor the Latino tradition of Sobremesa, a post-dining tradition that embraces the appreciation of people and time. Together, Alejandra and Alex will create an array of innovative and savory Latin American-inspired cuisine and cocktails that pay homage to Sobremesa. Evette Ríos will share her style, decor, and entertaining home tips for celebrating the ritual of Sobremesa with family and friends.

(PRNewswire)

Rémy Martin remains at the forefront of momentous occasions that bring people together to create deep-rooted connections. Rémy Martin has appointed global creative agency Fred & Farid to enhance the featured talents' Latino artistic culture, personality, and passion points with dynamic and eye-catching film. Paying tribute to the rich and diverse Latino culture, the film was designed by an all-Latino cast of creatives-director, illustrators, animators, and production team. The animation created by Colombian illustrator, animator, and motion designer Jhony Trujillo, was inspired by visual references to create pattern artwork and animations. The film features different art mediums, styles, and cultures inspired by art, illustration, and craft depicted from the diverse Latino countries around the world.

With nearly 300 years of excellence producing Cognac Fine Champagne and symbolizing the diversity of craft and tradition, Rémy Martin honors the cultures of excellence through the ritual of Sobremesa, inviting us all to reflect, embrace and share cultural curiosities and ideologies with our friends and loved ones, celebrating what we collectively bring to the table.

To capture the essence of Sobremesa, Rémy Martin will bring the partnership to life with curated craft cocktails created by Mixologist Alex Valencia. Alex Valencia's Rémy Martin-inspired cocktails highlight the opulent and complex flavor profiles of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin Tercet. The Rémy Coquito, made with Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, is sweetened with the richness of condensed milk, indulgent cream of coconut, and evaporated milk; topped with the warm, floral notes of vanilla extract, and garnished with grated cinnamon and nutmeg. The Tercet Tropical, made with Rémy Martin Tercet is infused with vibrant and fruitful notes of pineapple, apricot vanilla jam, and lime juice; garnished with dehydrated pineapple, and lights up a new path for cognac drinkers with its unique blend of exotic and elegant aromas.

"As a Latina, my heritage and culture inform and influence every aspect of my work. I have fond memories of the time spent around the table with family and friends. Food connects us all, and every dish I create is personalized, made with love, and tells a story," shared Alejandra Ramos, TV Personality and Chef. "A great meal deserves to be paired with an elevated cocktail experience. I am excited to partner with Rémy Martin, whose versatile and unique flavor profiles pair well with Latin American cuisine's aromatic, savory, and indulgent culinary influences."

"Our homes are where we share and pass down family traditions and legacies. Teaming up with Rémy Martin to create a thoughtful, interactive, and vibrant ambiance tailored to the celebration of my Latino heritage is a proud moment for me." explained Evette Ríos, Interior Designer. "My Puerto Rican roots are instrumental in shaping the person I am today. I'm delighted to be a part of an occasion that champions Latino art, architecture, food, music, and conversation."

"Rémy Martin is dedicated to celebrating beloved, time-honored traditions that bring people together around the table. We are proud to team up with creative talents who are highly regarded in their communities to cherish the cultures of excellence through the ritual of Sobremesa," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President, Rémy Martin Americas. "Preserving moments anchored in craftsmanship, unity and gastronomy are values and principles that we passionately stand by."

Rémy Martin continues to embrace the history and traditions of excellence that form a community of interrelated cultures through its "Team Up For Excellence" initiative, highlighting respected talents within the culinary landscape. Previous collaborations include Diana Dávila, Executive Chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojeria, Stephen "Chef Papi" Rodriguez, Chef and Founder of CHEF PAPI INC, Top Chef Contestant and Food & Wine Executive Producer, Chef Kwame Onwuachi, and Danielle Chang of LUCKYRICE.

To bring the flavor of Sobremesa to cocktail aficionados across the nation, Rémy Martin will join forces with Cocktail Courier to create seasonal and fresh Latin-inspired cocktails representative of the classics.

The Rémy Martin Sangria kit, which evokes a sense of unity and convivial exchange around the table, will be available from September 15th - October 15th at a suggested retail price of $89.99 for the first 50 kits, and $119.99 thereafter. The Rémy Coquito, a festive favorite of Puerto Rican origins, is typically made at home from a recipe passed down through generations. The Rémy Coquito kit will be available from October 15th - November 15th at a suggested retail price of $84.99. Both kits will be available on Rémy Martin's website and cocktailcourier.com.

For more information, visit RemyMartin.com and follow along on social media at:

Instagram @RemyMartinUS | Twitter @RemyMartinUS | Facebook RemyMartinUSA

#RemySobremesa #TeamUpForExcellence

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership, and a passionate commitment to excellence have sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal, and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com .

ABOUT ALEJANDRA RAMOS

Alejandra Ramos is known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view and her passion for style both in and out of the kitchen. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, her Latina heritage proudly informs her work, providing a fresh and authentic perspective across platforms. Alejandra's joyful approach to food can be seen regularly on NBC's TODAY Show, where she serves as a Contributor and as the Host of the NEW PBS series, The Great American Recipe. In addition to TODAY Show, Alejandra is co-host of the TODAY Food All-Stars cooking show on the streaming network, Peacock, and a regular writer for TODAY's digital site, contributing recipes and essays on a variety of food and culture topics.

ABOUT ALEX VALENCIA

A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Alex began his career in the service industry in 2003 and has dedicated his career to his true passion: Mixology. He has worked alongside some of New York City's top-rated mixologists. Alex has received prestigious accolades from publications such as The New York Times, New York Magazine, and The New Yorker as well as appearances on television such as ABC7, FOX Weather News and more; for his achievements in developing cocktail programs for many establishments. Alex was named one of New York's best bartenders in 2015 in Time Out and has original recipes published in cocktail books. Alex is the founder of two upscale cocktail bars and a Mexican restaurant on the Lower East Side of Manhattan & Greenwich Village, La Contenta NYC.

ABOUT EVETTE RÍOS

Evette Ríos is an American bilingual lifestyle expert, writer, television host, designer, and native New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage. Ríos is a host of Home.Made.Nation on A&E Networks and a contributor to the Today Show sharing holiday design, crafting and gift ideas regularly. She was previously the host of the Facebook Live series "Slice", there she received over 1 million views over her first four 15-minute episodes. She is a contributing design expert to the Daytime Emmy award winning, Rachael Ray. Her design work has appeared in House Beautiful, Better Homes and Gardens, Elle Décor and Architectural Digest. She is known for her clever hands-on advice, creative crafts, and dramatic room makeovers. Her Puerto Rican roots, love of travel, and years of mentoring with some of NYC's finest architects and designers have both inspired and influenced her work.

Rémy Martin Sobremesa (PRNewswire)

Rémy Martin Sobremesa (PRNewswire)

Rémy Martin Sobremesa (PRNewswire)

Rémy Martin Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rémy Martin