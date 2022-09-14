NACTOY Names 26 Semifinalists for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards™

Ten cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles will advance to finalist round

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards organization announced its list of semifinalists today at the North American International Auto Show.

Following a vote by NACTOY jurors, 26 vehicles have been selected to advance to the next round of the 2023 awards process. The list includes ten cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles that are all new or substantially new and are or will be on sale this year. The semifinalists emerged from an initial list of 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles that was announced in June via the first of three NACTOY jury votes.

"This year's group of semifinalists highlights the changes we've seen sweeping across the automotive industry in recent years: Most mainstream vehicles now fall into the Utility category; most vehicles in the Car category are focused on performance or luxury; and more electric vehicles than ever before are starting to hit the market," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "NACTOY jurors look forward to testing and evaluating these vehicles before the next vote."

NACTOY's awards are unique because they are not decided by a single publication. Instead, they are evaluated throughout the year by 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada. Those jurors vote three times during the year to reduce the list of eligible vehicles down to semifinalists, finalists and, finally, winners.

"I would also like to thank Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, for the opportunity to announce our semifinalists here at the Detroit Auto Show," Witzenburg said. "Last year's semifinalist announcement at Motor Bella delivered the excitement of a new format, and it's invigorating to be part of re-launching the Auto Show in its new fall schedule with this year's slate of estimable vehicles."

An important next step in the year-long process is an annual comparison drive that will take place Oct. 17-20, where jurors will evaluate the semifinalist vehicles before voting to select the three finalists in each group. The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16, and winners will be announced at a special event in Detroit on January 11, 2023.

2023 Semifinalists:

North American Car of the Year™

AcuraIntegra

BMW i4 eDrive40

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z

SubaruWRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

North American Truck of the Year™

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive50

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Kia EV6

Kia Sportage

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Volvo C40 Recharge

Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and the "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

