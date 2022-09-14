CYREBRO Raises $40M Series C Funding for the World's First Cloud-Based Security Operations Center Infrastructure

Company's online platform enables partners and clients to build, operate and maintain an enterprise-grade SOC with technology and skills in one solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYREBRO , the pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, today announced a $40M Series C investment led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), alongside new investor Elaia. Existing investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Prytek, Bank Mizrachi and InCapital Group are also participating in the round. The company will use this latest investment to accelerate its go-to-market strategy becoming the global solution for all Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), IT providers and businesses of all sizes. With 300% year-over-year growth from December 2020 to 2021, committed monthly revenues tripling from 2019 to 2021, and an expansion of the company both in customers and employees, CYREBRO continues to expand with clients and partners around the world from North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia.

"CYREBRO provides MSSPs the highest level of automation and lowest false-positive rate with its SOC Infrastructure offering, making it truly distinct," says Isaac Sigron, Managing Director, KDT. "We believe they are revolutionizing the industry by providing MSSPs with the foundation to build a world-class, state-level product with fewer resources and expenses. This enables MSSPs to provide better and more cost-efficient service to their customers while significantly extending their offering. CYREBRO has shown significant growth in a challenging market, and we're confident that Nadav and his team will continue to drive the business forward."

Delivering the base and benefits of a true and managed SOC infrastructure to SMBs via channel partners and to enterprises, CYREBRO eliminates the extremely costly endeavor of building their own in-house SOC, which is difficult to develop and almost impossible to maintain. With its plug-and-play installation, the platform provides full-visibility of the existing security posture while delivering highly advanced cybersecurity with fast and efficient responses to cyber threats to businesses of all sizes. End customers benefit from a first-of-its-kind, complete SOC Infrastructure offering with advanced 24/7/365 capabilities, including threat intelligence and hunting, forensic investigation and incident response.

Robert Scicolone, Managing Director of the German subsidiary of Infinigate, CYREBRO's European channel partner adds: "CYREBRO's offering stands out in the cybersecurity market as it allows our partners to provide their customers with a superior compatible, real-time SOC solution, threat intelligence and hunting as well as state-level incident response that can be set up and functional within days. Providing a single point of incidents and prioritization through an intuitive cloud user interface makes their offering easy to use for all types of businesses. As the cyber landscape becomes increasingly more complex and competitive, we're confident CYREBRO's appeal will continue to grow."

"We're honored and fortunate to have this great team of investors behind us, believing in CYREBRO and our vision," said CYREBRO CEO Nadav Arbel. "We believe that in the future, almost all SOCs will use managed security infrastructures, and our goal is to remain the global leader in this space."

Having pioneered the first online managed Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO brings enterprise-grade cybersecurity to businesses of all sizes, ensuring fast and efficient responses to cyber threats and their mitigation. End customers benefit from a first-of-its-kind, complete SOC Infrastructure offering with advanced 24/7/365 capabilities, including threat intelligence and hunting, forensic investigation, and incident response. Headquartered in Israel, CYREBRO's leadership combines decades of deep cybersecurity expertise together with monitoring, investigations and state-level incident response capabilities.

