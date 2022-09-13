RYAN REYNOLDS & ROB McELHENNEY SHARE THEIR COLONOSCOPY VIDEOS TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO 'LEAD FROM BEHIND'

LEAD FROM BEHIND - Launches To Raise Awareness That Colon Cancer Is The Preventable Cancer. 1 in 24 Americans Gets Colon Cancer & It's Rising In Young People.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Bell and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) announced today the launch of 'LEAD FROM BEHIND' with help from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. LEAD FROM BEHIND is a new initiative to raise awareness that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in America, yet it can be prevented with a colonoscopy. What's more, it's rising in young people and is predicted to be the top cancer killer for people under 50 by 2030.

Lead From Behind (PRNewswire)

The best way to prevent it is by getting a colonoscopy - that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. LEAD FROM BEHIND is here to change that. In 2021, thanks to guidelines that lowered the age of your first colonoscopy from 50 to 45, 20 MILLION more Americans are now eligible to get checked.

To help raise awareness, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appeared in LEAD FROM BEHIND's launch video that you can see here . Reynolds and McElhenney, who both turned 45 this year, decided to make a friendly wager around their Welsh football team, Wrexham AFC, that resulted in both of them getting, filming and broadcasting their colonoscopies.

"I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a**," said Ryan Reynolds. "The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part. Rob and I did it because we want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized."

"Ryan and I both turned 45 this year and this is just a rite of passage," added Rob McElhenney, "and a great one because it can literally save your life. It's obviously a procedure that makes people uncomfortable but it sure beats getting cancer. We wanted to have fun with this because as with all the weird things that happen in life, why not make it fun instead of scary?"

LEAD FROM BEHIND is founded by Brooks Bell, tech entrepreneur and colon cancer survivor, and powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the largest colon cancer nonprofit organization. LEAD FROM BEHIND's goal is to make colon cancer famous, inspire millions to get checked and save 100,000 lives.

"I was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer at 38. I'm a trend, not a tragedy," says Brooks Bell, founder, LEAD FROM BEHIND and self-proclaimed Colonoscopy Enthusiast. "Around one in three people has a polyp by the time they are 45. Polyps usually have no symptoms. A colonoscopy will find them, and snip them out on the spot, preventing cancer down the road! After I was diagnosed, my 35 year old sister got her first colonoscopy and they found and removed a large polyp. It may have saved her life."

"This year, 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. They don't need to be because colon cancer is preventable," says Michael Sapienza, CEO the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, who lost his mother to the disease in 2009 and created the Alliance that has served nearly 2 million patients and caregivers. "From a colonoscopy to an at-home FIT kit, to a Cologuard test, there's a way for everyone to get checked. But first they need to want to. That's why we've launched LEAD FROM BEHIND, and we are beyond grateful to Ryan, Rob and the whole Maximum Effort team for shining a light on a 30 minute action that saves lives."

LEAD FROM BEHIND has been created in partnership with Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds' Creative Agency, and with brand marketer, Chrysi Phialithes, former Chief Digital Officer of (RED).

To learn more, go to www.LeadFromBehind.org

If you or someone you know is concerned about colon cancer, the Alliance is here to help. Call the Helpline - 1-833-3BEHIND

Press contact: press@leadfrombehind.org

ABOUT LEAD FROM BEHIND:

LEAD FROM BEHIND is a new initiative to let everyone know that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. Yet today, colon cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in America. And the best way to prevent it is by getting a colonoscopy - that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. In 2021, thanks to guidelines that lowered the age of your first colonoscopy from 50 to 45, 20 MILLION more Americans are now eligible to get checked.

Founded by Brooks Bell, tech entrepreneur and colon cancer survivor, and powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the largest colon cancer nonprofit organization, LEAD FROM BEHIND has been created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and his creative agency Maximum Effort.

www.LeadFromBehind.org

ABOUT COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE:

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is the largest nonprofit organization committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit www.ccalliance.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEAD FROM BEHIND