ROBOROCK drives growth through innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data recently released by Euromonitor, worldwide retail sales of robot vacuums exceeded 15 million units in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate in excess of 20% over the past five years. In particular, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for some 44.2% of the total, making it the world's largest robot vacuum market. High-end robot vacuums, generally priced at over US$500, deliver far superior performance in terms of intelligence and cleaning efficiency when compared with standard models. Last year, high-end models made up over 30 per cent of the total sales of robot vacuums. Several high-end brands, including Roborock and iRobot, together occupied over 80% of the global market. Most notably, Roborock ranked first among robot vacuum manufacturers worldwide in terms of sales of high-end models for the 12 months from July 2021 to June 2022.

According to Chinese market data released by AVC for the second quarter of 2022, Roborock's G10S series had ranked first among robot vacuums in terms of both online sales and market share in the smart cleaning sector for three consecutive months. Roborock's interim report for 2022 showed that the company's sales of robot vacuums jumped 24.49% YoY during the first half of the year. The impressive performance was attributable to the firm's sustainable growth resulting from its ongoing innovation in technology.

Roborock ranks first among robot vacuum makers globally in terms of sales of high-end models (PRNewswire)

In the first half of 2022, Roborock's R&D expenses grew 13.74% YoY to 226 million yuan (approx. US$31.6 million), accounting for 7.74% of the company's revenue. In addition, the firm has acquired 753 patents, with R&D staff making up 54.08% of the total headcount. With a continued increase in R&D investment, Roborock rapidly enhanced its competence in technology.

In March 2022, Roborock rolled out the G10S/S7 MAXV high-end robot vacuums series with the upgraded algorithm system RR mason 9.0, enabling millimeter-wave obstacle avoidance through high-precision navigation and route planning. The series also features the industry's first VibraRise® sonic vibration technology that scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute as well as disruptive integration of Auto Mop Washing, Auto Antibacterial, Auto Tank Refilling, Auto Dust Collection and Auto-Empty Dock, in addition to optional water and drying components. With these technologies, the series has significantly enhanced cleaning efficiency, delivering an optimized hands-free floor cleaning experience.

In 2021, Roborock took the lead in increasing exposure and gaining acceptance of robot vacuums among the general public by providing customers with innovative premium products that use cutting-edge technologies to create a cleaner household environment while delivering a hands-free cleaning experience. By doing so, the leading robot vacuum company has contributed to the growth of the sector.

Given the ongoing pursuit of a high-quality household environment for thousands of years, especially in a fast-paced world, there is a growing trend whereby consumers prefer to use robots to do the housework so that they can spend more time on the things that matter or with the people they love. In September 2022, Roborock tied up with China's top online shopping platform Tmall.com, to launch the Super Brand Day campaign in a move to raise the awareness of its popular, high-tech products to a wider range of consumer groups, with the aim of enhancing the quality of day-to-day life and well-being of consumers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock