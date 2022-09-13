PRACTIFI DELIVERS DATA-DRIVEN ADVANCED ANALYTICS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

Practifi Propel Puts Executives in the Driver's Seat With New Advanced Analytics to Organize and Surface Mission-Critical Data

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of its latest data visualization tool for wealth institutions, broker-dealers and RIAs. Tailored to the needs of a fast-growing industry that relies on informed business decisions for long-term success, Practifi Propel features pre-built power dashboards that help transform data into insight, action and excellence at scale, using the power of Practifi's award-winning business management platform.

Practifi (PRNewswire)

Glenn Elliott, CEO and Co-Founder of Practifi, said, "High-performing wealth management firms must ensure they are on track to meet their goals by constantly monitoring the quality and source of new business and organic growth. But the insights they seek are often inaccessible when data is siloed and located on multiple platforms. We believe investing in a firm's data and analytics infrastructure ultimately amplifies the firm's core strengths – transforming the way the firm makes decisions. For financial advisors and other executives at the heart of business development, Practifi Propel offers a game-changing data visualization experience that uses best-of-breed technology to leverage the power of data analytics."

Practifi Propel is a unified analytics solution that helps management executives make intelligent, well-informed decisions regarding clients, profitability and overall business health. It offers a bird's eye view of a firm's fundamentals, client demographics and advisor performance while reducing a firm's risk exposure.

Propel includes two components: a data processing platform that organizes and snapshots the Practifi data model, and a suite of expertly-designed, industry-specific dashboards that transform data into powerful insights. The Propel data platform acts as the engine that classifies and aggregates data to uncover meaningful patterns and trends. Propel's power dashboards provide users a turnkey and highly interactive analytics experience, surfacing key business insights about profitability, client growth and business pipeline.

Elliott concluded, "Today's leading wealth management firms depend on data to drive personalized client experiences and increase business efficiencies. Practifi Propel abolishes the challenges of siloed technology and seamlessly connects systems so executives can gain critical insights and achieve greater success. Designed for the wealth management industry, our new tool uses the right data infrastructure and analytics engine to reduce the risk of lost revenue opportunities and power a more data-driven future."

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practifi