Patterns of Evidence: Journey To Mt. Sinai, First Film in a Two-Part Interactive Documentary Series, Hitting Theaters October 17 & 18

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterns of Evidence has become a beloved, trusted source for those seeking to discover the credibility of the Bible. By comparing biblical accounts with science, archaeology, and historical documents, the series strives to validate stories from scripture that are core to biblical faith. Now, the sixth film, PATTERNS OF EVIDENCE: JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI, will launch in theaters for a two-night only event, October 17 & 18 through Fathom Events. This will be followed in early 2023 by the second theatrical film in this series.

Patterns of Evidence: Journey to Mt. Sinai (PRNewswire)

View trailer HERE

PATTERNS OF EVIDENCE: JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI is focused on searching for the true location of Mount Sinai. The film follows investigative filmmaker Tim Mahoney pursuing physical evidence of the Exodus journey to Mount Sinai where Scripture shares that God came down to meet the Israelites. The film follows the Israelites' path after the Red Sea crossing until their arrival at the mountain. After initially focusing on a mountain in Saudi Arabia, favored by Exodus Explorers, Mahoney is challenged to look at other options. He uses the trusted Patterns-of-Evidence approach to investigate six main candidates. Examining details in the biblical text as well as geographical and archaeological information, he sets out to pin-point the mountain's true location. Can he find the mountain where Moses encountered the burning bush and heard the voice of God commanding him to return with the Israelites?

Viewers can Join the Investigation with a Unique Interactive Scorecard

Viewers can download a free Mount Sinai Scorecard on the film website, to begin their own Biblical research and follow along during the film's investigation. Each Journey to Mount Sinai film explores evidence for three Mount Sinai candidates. Director Tim Mahoney comments "I believe this interactive approach of using the Mount Sinai Scorecard will open up a whole new level of engagement for the viewer and their faith, as they use their Bible to evaluate the evidence being presented for each Mount Sinai candidate. At the end of the two films the viewer will be able to rate which location they believe is the true site of Mount Sinai as well be inspired by the historical credibility of the Bible."

Fathom Events and Thinking Man Films will host Patterns of Evidence: The Journey to Mount Sinai Part 1 in movie theaters nationwide on Monday October 17 and Tuesday October 18 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the film can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

For artwork/photos related to The Journey to Mount Sinai, visit the Fathom Events Press page.

About Fathom Events:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal , a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com

About Thinking Man Films:

Thinking Man Films is a U.S. based production company owned by Timothy P. Mahoney. The company's first film was Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus and led to the internationally successful Patterns of Evidence film series. We seek to produce balanced, high-quality films and media that encourage all to be thinking men and women. www.thinkingmanfilms.com

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events