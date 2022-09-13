OnSolve® Announces New Risk Intelligence and Critical Alert Capabilities at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2022

New data source expansion and alerting capabilities, coupled with key integrations including Envoy, Azure AD, ServiceNow and Kisi, help organizations mitigate sudden and evolving risk to their people and operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced at one of the largest security events in the U.S., Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2022, new risk intelligence and critical alert capabilities, as well as platform integrations that include Envoy, Azure AD, ServiceNow and Kisi.

(PRNewswire)

"Physical threats are becoming more complex, interconnected and more frequent," said Mark Herrington, CEO at OnSolve. "Our Global Risk Impact Report shows triple-digit increases across severe weather, civil unrest and supply chain disruption since 2020. Business leaders need proactive insight and technology to anticipate the cascading effects these risks have on their employees, communities, and critical operations. Today's news signifies how we are continuing to innovate to keep customers ahead of these challenges."

Deepening Risk Intelligence to Help Fortune 500 Companies Proactively Identify Organizational Threats

Using analyst-vetted and AI-driven risk intelligence, OnSolve detected more than 6.6 million critical events in 2021, and helped customers identify 260,000 physical threats that had a direct impact on their people and operations. With a focus on proximity and granularity, OnSolve Risk Intelligence coverage now includes data sources from local to international, with coverage of the top 100 most populous U.S. cities. Data types include law enforcement and emergency services, traffic incidents and natural disaster information. OnSolve Risk Intelligence has also added sources to identify threats to the top 50 domestic and international airports used by OnSolve customers.

OnSolve Risk Intelligence has increased its data sources by 100%, year over year. With the increase in data sources OnSolve, on average, is processing an additional 3 million articles, improving the speed and accuracy of OnSolve Risk Intelligence, while detecting 300,000 more events per month from sources added. Using this information, OnSolve not only provides critical event information to its customers, but it also serves as an invaluable source of historical data that highlights trends on a local and global level. OnSolve's recent release of the CEO Brief: Global Risk Impact Report reveals the top physical threats organizations face, based on an analysis of OnSolve Risk Intelligence data from January 2020 to July 2022. The report shares insight on why CEOs need to be more proactive in understanding the broader risk landscape to make effective business decisions.

Improving Organizational Resilience During Sudden Disaster and Extreme Weather

OnSolve has made advancements to make it easier for organizations of any size or structure to scale adoption and usage across the global enterprise while making improvements to usability. These releases range from advanced search and filter capabilities to manage complex organizational structures to a simplified Quick Alert send process that reduces the amount of time and clicks it takes to send an alert. This level of customization allows organizations to tailor their system to their needs – whether simple or complex, improving trainability, speed and scale across organizations with employees at various technical proficiency levels.

With situational awareness being essential to modern critical event management, OnSolve has also launched key critical communications capabilities for organizations leveraging the OnSolve Platform to stay informed of a potential threat and ensure organizations keep their employees safe in the wake of a disaster, including:

Risk Alerts : Through a robust integration with The Weather Company ® , Risk Alerts brings situational awareness to OnSolve Critical Communications. It allows employees to receive automated location-based critical event alerts from civil emergencies to severe weather, eliminating the need to manually send an alert once a threat is identified. Alert categories include missing persons, 911 outages, civil danger and civil emergencies, as well as weather alerts, such as heat advisories, floods, fires, wind and local storms. Organizations can customize the type of alerts they want to receive or include unique call-to-actions for specific scenarios, and if they're in need of a more powerful solution, they can gain access to AI-powered Risk Intelligence through the unified OnSolve Platform.

Life Check : Life Check is critical for organizations tasked with protecting lone worker employees, such as truck drivers, service technicians, social workers, or property managers. With Life Check, organizations receive an automated emergency SOS if an employee is working onsite alone or in a hazardous area and does not respond after a designated amount of time. Once the designated countdown session expires, an automated emergency SOS is sent to their organization, letting them know something could be wrong. Organizations are able to configure what number they want to dial when triggering an SOS – whether a specific team, GSOC or directly to emergency services.

Quick Alerts: Quick Alerts enables risk and disaster teams to send a simple alert in real time to employees or designated groups. The functionality is a complement to OnSolve's advanced alert send process, where additional communication controls are needed for more complex workflows and communications. With Quick Alerts, organizations can instantly create messages, select the preferred devices to send the message, select which individuals will receive the alert and add any response options from one single page in under 60 seconds.

To keep critical communication seamless and efficient when a crisis strikes, OnSolve has also announced new platform integrations with market-leading SaaS providers which customers commonly use. Integrations with ServiceNow, Envoy, Azure AD, Kisi, ensure contact information stays updated and accurate and critical messages are received by the correct individuals, whether they are in the office or working remote.

To learn more about these capabilities please visit www.onsolve.com or visit OnSolve at booth 1861 during GSX 2022.

To learn more about the Global Risk Impact Report, please click here.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.OnSolve.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnSolve