ONEUNITED BANK FEATURED IN NBC UNIVERSAL'S NEW DOCUSERIES "THE SHIFT", POWERED BY SALESFORCE

OneUnited Bank's episode launches this first-of-its-kind branded series which focuses on businesses scaling their digital presence in response to changing consumer demands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank is proud to announce its inclusion in '" The Shift ," a new branded video series by Salesforce and NBCUniversal, showing how seven high-growth organizations took on digital transformation during heavy market headwinds — and made it through. "The Shift" will premiere with the OneUnited Bank episode on Sept. 17th, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET on CNBC and will stream exclusively on CNBC.com, Peacock, and Salesforce+. The episode will be available to stream on Salesforce+ and CNBC.com on Monday September 19th, 2022. On Oct. 3, the series will debut on Peacock.

(PRNewsfoto/OneUnited Bank) (PRNewswire)

"The Shift" will premiere with the OneUnited Bank episode on Sept. 17th, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET on CNBC

The premiere episode of "The Shift" spotlights how OneUnited Bank , America's largest Black-owned bank, is building a revolutionary new digital product, Cash Please, aimed at upending the predatory payday loan business.

"This moment of social reckoning has created an unprecedented opportunity for our country to overcome the sustained damage from our history of systemic racism. Technology provides the opportunity to organize effectively to drive political, social, and economic change. It also creates the biggest opportunity to generate wealth in the history of mankind," said Kevin Cohee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneUnited Bank.

Shot over six months at OneUnited Bank branches in Los Angeles, Boston and Miami, the 30-minute episode will explore the story of the Bank, its history and mission to utilize technology to empower Black America to close the racial wealth gap and create generational wealth. The episode covers the innerworkings of the Bank and features interviews that tell the story of the Bank's progress and march towards technology over the past 25 years.

"We are excited to bring OneUnited Bank's inspiring story to life on the premiere episode of The Shift", said Matthew Jaffe, VP, Head of Salesforce Studios. "They are a great example of industry leaders using business as a platform for change through the use of innovative technology."

Media inquiries: Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, suzan@circleofonemarketing.com or 305-576-3790

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black-owned digital bank, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI), and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com .

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneUnited Bank