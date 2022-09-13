OneSignal Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

OneSignal enables customers to personalize omnichannel customer messaging at scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, one of the most widely used customer messaging and engagement solutions, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, offering more customers the ability to personalize customer engagement at scale. OneSignal users will now be able to streamline the procurement and deployment process, increase customer retention, and create more powerful mobile applications on Google Cloud.

"We've been highly impressed with the quality of the Google Cloud ecosystem and the support they offer to their partners. We're excited for this partnership to better support our mutual customers and grow awareness of OneSignal within the Google Cloud community," said George Deglin, CEO and Co-Founder of OneSignal.

As a Google Cloud partner, OneSignal offers gaming and media customers the ability to scale personalized customer engagement in a Google Cloud native environment. Key features include:

Easy implementation and seamless connection to Google Cloud services

Improved user journeys driving increased in-app purchases

Secure, fast, and scalable message delivery across multiple channels

Robust SDKs and APIs to leverage real-time user behavior for personalization without additional engineering work or app store updates

"Game and media companies are increasingly seeking out solutions that allow them to enhance the end-user experience with technologies compatible with their own cloud environment," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships, Google Cloud. "By making its solution available on Google Cloud Marketplace, OneSignal is demonstrating its commitment to helping Google Cloud customers drive enhanced customer experiences with easy-to-implement cloud technology."

To learn more about OneSignal's role as a Google Cloud Partner, please visit https://onesignal.com/integrations/google-cloud-platform.

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering customer journeys across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. The powerful and easy-to-use omnichannel platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 10 billion messages daily. OneSignal supports 500,000 mobile applications — nearly 15% of all apps — enabling companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Sweetgreen, Upwork, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, Hubspot, and BAM Elevate. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and Singapore.

