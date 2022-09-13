Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors two securities class action lawsuits have been filed against Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase") (NASDAQ: COIN). The actions charge Coinbase with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Coinbase's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Coinbase investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 3, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 14, 2021 THROUGH JULY 26, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

COINBASE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The lawsuits against Coinbase allege that the Registration Statement and other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the company's public offering in April 2021 made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Coinbase insiders had abruptly increased holdings of Coinbase Class A common shares and intended to sell Coinbase shares as early as April 14, 2021, the first day of public trading in Coinbase stock. Indeed, on April 14, 2021, multiple Coinbase insiders sold in excess of seven million shares of Coinbase Class A common stock, including more than 1.3 million shares at the market opening that day, collectively receiving more than $2.7 billion in proceeds from such sales.

The lawsuits additionally allege that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Coinbase custodially held crypto assets on behalf of its customers, which assets Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded could qualify as the property of a bankruptcy estate, making those assets potentially subject to bankruptcy proceedings in which Coinbase's customers would be treated as the Company's general unsecured creditors; (2) Coinbase allowed Americans to trade digital assets that Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded should have been registered as securities with the SEC; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action.

On May 10, 2022, Coinbase disclosed that: "Because custodially held crypto assets may be considered to be the property of a bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy, the crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers could be treated as our general unsecured creditors." Following this disclosure, the price of Coinbase Class A common stock fell by more than 26%.

Then, on July 25, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Coinbase is facing an SEC probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities. On this news, the price of Coinbase Class A common stock fell by an additional 21%, further damaging investors.

Coinbase investors may, no later than October 3, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Coinbase investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

