GreenPower's Nano BEAST Type A Electric School Bus Wins "Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology" from School Transportation News

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school bus has been awarded the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology. The Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A school bus on the market.

The School Transportation News Innovation Awards are awarded to those who promote school transportation products, and the applicants were voted on at the School Transportation Expo 2022.

"Winning the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology confirms that the GreenPower Nano BEAST is the best Type A all-electric, zero-emissions bus on the market offering unprecedented levels of safety and reliability for student transportation needs," said GreenPower Vice President of School Bus, Contracts and Grants, Michael Perez. "The Nano BEAST is a monumental achievement, both for GreenPower and for the school transportation industry at large and we are excited to continue producing purpose-built, award winning, all-electric school buses"

"STN EXPO attendees voted, and the best technology won! I want to congratulate GreenPower Motor Company on the new Nano BEAST. This new green bus technology has captured the attention of school transportation professionals at the largest school transportation conference in North America with over 1,200 participants in attendance," said Tony Corpin, Publisher & President, School Transportation News.

Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emissions student transportation. The Nano BEAST is purpose-built on GreenPower's flagship EV Star Platform that has proven its efficiency and reliability in a wide variety of operational settings including paratransit, airport shuttling, micro transit, cargo delivery and vanpool service. It has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market with a class leading range of up to 150 miles.

The Type A Nano BEAST and Type D BEAST presently originate from GreenPower's final assembly plant in California. The company's South Charleston, West Virginia manufacturing facility will also begin production of both the Nano BEAST and BEAST all-electric school buses this fall to meet the demand on both the East and West Coasts.

