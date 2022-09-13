Famous North Carolina Bakery, Dewey's Announces Partnership with Hometown TikTok Star and Rising Country Musician, Cooper Alan

Influencer talent helps grow national distribution of Dewey's extraordinarily thin and remarkably flavorful cookies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dewey's Bakery, a premium, clean-label cookie manufacturer with roots in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is pleased to announce a partnership with TikTok star and rising country musician, Cooper Alan. To help grow Dewey's national retail appeal, Alan is working with Dewey's to spotlight its extraordinarily thin and remarkably flavorful cookie portfolio that is rapidly expanding to retailers across the country.

The partnership launches alongside a #DEWEYSDUET social media campaign that is largely inspired by Alan's hometown roots growing up in Winston-Salem, less than two miles from the historic bakery. Since 1930, Dewey's has been a beloved local bakery brand creating delicious, unique, and high quality sweet and savory treats that reflect Southern flavors and traditions.

"Growing up in Winston-Salem, Dewey's Bakery was always at the center of our community," said Cooper Alan, rising country music star. "I remember going to the bakery at Thruway Shopping Center to pick up their delicious cakes and cookies with my family for every special occasion, from birthdays to graduations and more. It's incredible to see just how much this small-town bakery has grown since my childhood. It's even more exciting to now represent Dewey's and its cookies on a national stage, and to be able to share a bit of my childhood with the country."

Dewey's is building on its regional heritage and beloved customer base in the Carolinas with Cooper in hopes to inspire a new fanbase, starting with audiences on social media, to use the duet functionality on platforms such as TikTok. As the master of mashup tunes and unexpected riffs, Cooper encourages fans to duet an original 'Dewey's sound' while snacking on Dewey's portfolio of cookies with surprisingly big flavors. This includes classics like Meyer Lemon, Triple Ginger and Brownie Crisp with a nod to new additions like Peanut Butter.

"When deciding what direction we wanted to take Dewey's, and who we wanted to be a part of our journey, Cooper was an obvious choice," said Ellen Howse, CMO of Dewey's Bakery. "As we work to expand the brand and appeal to the masses, we knew Cooper would be the perfect conduit to do so. Cooper represents a hometown Winston-Salem charm with his incredible musical talent and personal love of Dewey's cookies."

In addition to Cooper Alan, Dewey's is working with a unique set of micro-creators to leverage the duet function, experiment with Cooper's original remix, and take their own creative liberties while tasting Dewey's cookies. Dewey's prides itself on using real, clean ingredients inspired by its 90-year-old heritage, and the micro-creators are tapping into their culinary prowess and diverse audiences to indulge in Dewey's during top seasonal, snacking occasions.

The #DEWEYSDUET campaign is launching on social media this month in line with Dewey's expanded distribution nationwide and will activate through the remainder of the year using paid amplification, organic UGC, and earned media.

For more information on Dewey's, visit https://deweys.com or follow @deweysbakery on Instagram and on TikTok using the hashtag #DeweysDuet.

About Dewey's Bakery:

Since 1930, Dewey's has been a beloved local bakery brand in Winston-Salem North Carolina, creating delicious, unique, and high quality sweet and savory treats that reflect Southern flavors and traditions. In 2006, Scott Livengood, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme, acquired Dewey's Bakery and further developed the company's unique capabilities, growing the business across multiple channels including Dewey's branded cookies, owned retail bakeries, e-commerce, and contract manufacturing. In 2020, investment funding from Livengood, Eurazeo and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Mike Senackerib, continued Dewey's growth trajectory for product and distribution expansion.

About Cooper Alan :

If there is one country artist who has mastered the TikTok launchpad to stardom, it's undoubtedly the deep-voiced country crooner, Cooper Alan. At the beginning of quarantine, Alan had 3,000 followers across all of his social media platforms. Thanks to his social media strategy, talent and charisma, Alan has amassed over 10 million social media followers (7.4 million of them on Tik Tok). He has parlayed that success into over 100 million streams on songs such as "New Normal," "Tough Ones," and "First Rodeo." As soon as he could, Alan hit the road and is currently on a very successful headline tour selling out most shows proving that TikTok fame can translate into true fans and hardcore ticket sales. Originally from Winston-Salem, NC, Cooper spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks all across the Carolinas. He and his band became the "go to" for great music and a high energy, all night throwdown performance. After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill, Cooper moved to Nashville where he had the incredible luck of meeting hit songwriter/producer Victoria Shaw who signed him to a publishing deal on the spot. Earlier this year Cooper, an independent artist, announced his own Cooped Up Records, formed along with Shaw, to support his music. Cooper's social media prowess and charm will assuredly propel him further into country stardom. www.Cooperalan.com

