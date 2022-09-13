Assisted Living Locators Awards Top Franchisees For Their Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators , one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service, announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction. The Franchisee of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved were revealed during the organization's national conference held Sept. 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah in Georgia. The 2022 conference focused on empowering the franchisee's success with the theme, "It's time: Take Your Business To The Next Level."

Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators) (PRNewswire)

The national conference hosted more than 100 attendees celebrating the hard work, dedication and success of the franchisees and company. Leading experts in senior living, caregiving, networking, teambuilding and more shared insight, and top-performing franchisees received awards. Awards were presented to the following franchisees:

Franchisee of the Year: Marcus & Chrissy Moser, Assisted Living Locators Naples, FL

Rookie of the Year: Allison Green, Assisted Living Locators Western Suburbs of Chicago, IL

Rising Star: Rick Campomizzi, Assisted Living Locators Greater Harrisburg, PA

Most Improved: Michael McClernon, Assisted Living Locators Long Island, NY

"Each of the leaders recognized this year are integral, entrepreneurial members of the Assisted Living Locators family who inspire fellow franchisees and help make us the top senior care brand in the industry," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our national conference is a time for us to spend quality time together and give our franchisees the tools to help plan their goals and grow their business to the next level. We also provide education and training to help them bring the best care and service to seniors and their families."

The company's national conference comes on the heels of Assisted Living Locators' recent acquisition by leading in-home care provider Executive Home Care, backed by private equity firm The Riverside Company. Executive Home Care CEO Tim Hadley attended the conference stating, "The energy of the Assisted Living Locators conference was amazing. The series of speakers, networking events and shared franchisee best practices was inspiring and so important in our shared vision to provide next level customer service and quality care."

P.K. Beville, dementia care expert and founder of Second Wind Dreams,® a nonprofit organization that helps change the perception of aging through fulfilling elders' dreams, was a featured speaker at the conference. Motivational speaker Mike Pitcher, known for his inspirational leadership and business insights and book "Seven Elements of Leadership for a New Breed of Leader," also addressed franchisees.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. Founded in 2006 as the first senior placement and referral franchise, Assisted Living Locators is now part of the Executive Home Care family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company . Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® issue. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators