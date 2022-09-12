Greenidge Generation Provides August 2022 Operational Update

September 12, 2022

August 2022 Operational Update

Produced approximately 301 bitcoin in August 2022 , and 1,771 bitcoin for the eight months ended August 31, 2022 .

Hashrate capacity of approximately 2.4 EH/s from approximately 24,500 miners in service as of August 31, 2022 .

Approximately 5,000 older, less efficient miners representing approximately 0.3 EH/s taken offline in August to create capacity for new miners being delivered.

Power plant uptime of 100.0% for the month of August.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today provided an operational update for the month of August 2022.

During the month of August 2022, Greenidge produced approximately 301 bitcoin, bringing the total bitcoin produced during the year to 1,771. As of August 31, 2022, Greenidge had approximately 2.4 EH/s of mining capacity online from approximately 24,500 miners. As of August 31, 2022, approximately 5,000 older, less efficient miners representing approximately 0.3 EH/s had been taken offline to create capacity for newer, more efficient miners being delivered.

The power plant located at Greenidge's facility in Dresden, NY was offline for zero hours during the month of August, representing an uptime of 100.0% for the month and 99.9% for the eight months ended August 31, 2022.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

