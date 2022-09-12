Drone Show Lights Up Ningbo's Night Sky as Holiday Messages Arrive from Across the World

NINGBO, China, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from NBGD:

(PRNewswire)

On the evening of September 9, the drone show "Ningbo Lanterns Spreading Best Wishes Across the World" was performed at Ningbo's Laowaitan riverfront area. The event was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, the Ningbo Radio and Television Group, and Jiangbei District.

630 Drones Perform Spectacular Light Show at Ningbo's Riverfront

Over the night sky of Laowaitan, 630 low-flying drones formed one image after another in a spectacular merge of modern technology and traditional culture. "Happy Mid-Autumn Festival" in both Chinese and English lit up the sky. Against the backdrop of the city's skyline, iconic global landmarks such as France's Eiffel Tower and the pyramids of Egypt appeared alongside Ningbo's own Tianyige Library and the cranes and container ships of Ningbo Zhoushan Port.

The drone show attracted a huge crowd. Citizens could not resist taking out their phones to snap one photo after another.

Ningbo Receives Holiday Messages from 18 Cities Across 5 Continents

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for Chinese communities across the world to connect and reconnect as we take in the beauty of the bright full moon. Ningbo received holiday messages from 18 cities across five continents, sent by business leaders, education workers, lawyers, artists, engineers, athletes, and students.

Ningbo communities across the world celebrated the festival through a variety of activities. Local children in Ningbo joined children from Ningbo families living in Hong Kong for a virtual cultural exchange event, sharing music and showcasing local delicacies. In Toronto, Canada, Ningbo expatriates honored their tradition by releasing floating lotus lanterns on a lake. At the Tamatave Confucius Institute in Madagascar established by Ningbo University, students and teachers took the opportunity to hold a Chinese zither performance and poetry recital, wearing traditional Hanfu robes.

Mid-Autumn Festival, as one of the most important holidays of the Chinese people, is all about deepening bonds. The drone show over Laowaitan and the global Ningbo community's celebrations strengthened existing and new friendships through the sharing of Chinese culture. Ningbo, more globalized than ever before, is setting sail on a journey to embrace the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NBGD