Berlin Provides Major Connectivity Hub for Yondr's Latest Data Center Project

Berlin to host Yondr's 42MW data center project, deliver major network and fibre routes

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group , a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers today announced its plans to develop a number of data center facilities in Berlin, Germany. The first phase of the project, located in the municipality of Ragow, is expected to deliver 10MW of capacity and is expected to be ready for service in 2024. When fully developed, the data center campus will have a total capacity of 42MW.

Yondr Group (PRNewsfoto/Yondr Group) (PRNewswire)

Yondr's latest project in Berlin will bring the company's total IT capacity in the German market to 82MW and deliver critical network routes across key German and European metros, including opening up new network routes into Eastern Europe. This announcement follows the recent launch of the company's 40MW data center facility in Frankfurt.

The German data center market size will see an investment of $6.46 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.35 percent during the 2020-2026 period. Berlin's strength as an emerging technology hub and its proximity to major network routes makes this metro a highly attractive location for cloud providers looking for a viable alternative to Frankfurt.

"We're bullish in our growth expectations for 2022. We see significant client interests in tier II metros, closely interconnected to the FLAP markets. Berlin will bolster our German portfolio and allow us to serve a greater number of clients with growing cloud computing and connectivity needs," said Pete Jones, Chief Development Officer and Founder at Yondr Group.

Yondr's Berlin site is in close proximity to primary network routes connecting Dresden and Leipzig. The main network routes additionally connect east towards Eastern Europe, where multiple carriers such as Colt Technology Services, EXA Infrastructure, Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), euNetworks and Zayo are present.

Berlin joins Yondr's growing European presence, with data center projects currently under development in Amsterdam, London, and Frankfurt.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission 'Global capacity responsible delivery' ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yondr USA LLC